After dropping a pair of close games earlier in the week in their three-game region series against rival Coosa, the Pepperell Dragons took on some frustration on the baseball on Friday in a 17-0 victory over the Eagles.
Pepperell (7-8, 4-2 in Region 7-AA) racked up 19 hits en route to the dominant victory on the road at Coosa as they scored five runs in the third, two in the fourth and finished things off with a 10-run fifth.
The Dragons had 10 different players contribute hits in the victory, including huge days from Landen Loyd and Logan Lawrence who combined to drive in nine runs. Lawrence had three hits, including a double, to go with five RBIs, and Loyd also had three hits, including a double, to go with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Dakota Corntassel also had three hits and three runs scored, and Ryan Ely was 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot with two RBIs and four runs scored. Kolby Davis contributed two hits and two RBIs, Blake Floyd had two hits, an RBI and a run scored and Brenton McGinnis, Gage Owens and Layton Sanford all had a hit and an RBI.
Sanford picked up the win by pitching four innings and allowing no runs on two hits while striking out five. Ethan Tucker threw a scoreless inning of relief as well and struck out one.
The lone hits for the Eagles (12-4, 8-1) came from Cody King and Ryan Smith.
Pepperell was back home to host Fannin County on Monday to open another 7-AA series and will continue the series at Fannin County on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Coosa hosts Model in the opener of a huge region series on Monday and then travels to Model on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In other recent prep baseball action:
Model 10, Darlington 9
In a high-scoring, back-and-forth ballgame, the Blue Devils outlasted local rival Darlington for a non-region road victory on Friday.
The contest featured each team answering the opponent's rallies multiple times. Model (12-2) led 4-1 after the top of the third inning, but Darlington (5-9) responded with a four-run bottom of the third to retake the lead at 5-4. The Devils scored two more in the fourth to go back ahead, but Darlington once again battled back to tie the ballgame at 6-6 after five.
Model put together a four-run sixth to grab the 10-6 advantage, but Darlington strung together a solid bottom half of the inning to pull within a run before the Devils were able to close out the win.
Leading the offense for the Devils was Jake Ashley with an impressive 3-for-4 day, including two homers, to go with six RBIs and two runs scored. Jace Armstrong also went deep for a homer among two hits, drove in three and scored twice.
Drake Swiger added three hits, Davis Chastain had two hits, including a double, and three runs scored and Jacob Brock also had two hits.
Brock earned the win for the Devils after coming on in relief and pitching 1 1-3 innings and giving up three runs on one hit while striking out five. Chance Minshew finished the game off with 1 2-3 innings of scoreless relief as he gave up two hits and struck out two.
Darlington's lineup also put up some big numbers in the contest as Logan Floyd led the charge with four hits, including two doubles, to go with six RBIs. Caleb Butler contributed two hits with a double and two RBIs, Landon Fowler had a hit and an RBI, Thomas Bethel contributed a double and two runs scored and Talan Shirey had a double, reached base twice on walks, drove in a run and scored four runs.
"It was great to see a lot of fight in our team tonight," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "We were down twice, but our guys never stopped competing, especially when we were losing by four late in the game. From the players on the field to the players on the bench it was a total team effort. Really proud of our effort against a really good team. We felt we matched up well, just didn't come out on top. This will be a positive moving forward."
Model was at Coosa on Monday to open a Region 7-AA series, and they will continue that series on Wednesday at Model at 5 p.m. Darlington hosted Region 7-A Private foe Walker on Monday and is back home on Tuesday to host another region contest against Mt. Paran Christian starting at 4:30 p.m.