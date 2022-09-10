Pepperell came off a bye last Friday and looked like they used the time off well as they seemed rested and ready in a 28-0 shutout victory at home over non-region foe Woodland.
The Dragons (2-1) scored in the first quarter to take the initial lead and momentum as Gage Owens ran in a touchdown from 19 yards out to stake the home team to a 7-0 advantage.
The Pepperell defense, which was a brick wall almost all night, forcing Woodland (1-3) to punt several times, came up with a huge play in the second quarter as DeMarcus Ragland picked off a Wildcats' pass and returned it 46 yards to the end zone to double the lead to 14-0.
Late in the second quarter, the Dragons put an exclamation point on the half and extended their lead to 21-0 thanks to a 19-yard touchdown run by workhorse running back DJ Rogers.
After a defensive third quarter, Rogers once again showed his explosiveness as he put the finishing touches on the dominant victory with a 68-yard touchdown run for the final score to make it 28-0.
Pepperell kicker Steven Villatoro was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points on the night as well.
The Dragons will wrap up the non-region portion of their schedule next Friday at Temple before visiting Chattooga on Sept. 23 for the Region 7-A Division I opener for both teams.