It's Spring Break for the local schools, but the Pepperell Dragons didn't look distracted in the slightest on Tuesday. In fact, they were laser-focused from the start.
Pepperell scored 11 runs over the first two innings and got a stellar outing from Layton Sanford coupled with impressive defense to roll to a 16-1 run-rule shortened victory in four innings in the opener of a three-game region series at Otis Gilbreath Field.
"The kids showed up early today, got the field ready and went straight to the weight room to get in a workout and then an agility routine in the gym. All 19 showed up today and were focused today, but they were relaxed at the same time," said Pepperell head coach Chad Brown. "They knew the task at hand and took care of business. We pitched and played defense well, and those two big innings early kind of took away (Dade County's) will. Just a really good win today."
The Dragons (15-6, 8-2 7-A Division I) wasted no time grabbing the momentum as Sanford sat Dade County down 1-2-3 in the top of the first, and then the bats put together a five-hit, five-run bottom half to take a 5-0 lead.
After a scoreless top of the second, Pepperell once again got the bats going to add six runs on five hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the frame to make it 11-0.
Not satisfied, the Dragons' bats added three more in the third. After Dade County (8-12, 3-7) accounted for its only three hits and one run in the top of the fourth, Pepperell ended the game with a three-walk, two hit-by-pitch, two-run inning to force the mercy rule as JP Kilgo earned the bases-loaded walk to drive in the game-ending run.
The Dragons got contributions from several different players at the plate with Hunter Godfrey leading the way by going 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs. Blake Floyd added two doubles and two RBIs, and Ryan Ely was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kilgo had a hit and earned his way on base the hard way with two hit-by-pitches to go with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored while Gage Owens was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Will York added two hits and an RBI, and Sanford contributed a double, two walks and two runs scored. Kaleb Davis also drove in a run and scored two.
Sanford tossed the shortened complete game for the win by going four innings and allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
"(Layton) really wanted to work on his velo today," said Brown. "He's been struggling with his accuracy some lately, but he's still throwing it hard. Today he trusted his mechanics and really dominated his opponent. He had some trouble with his breaking ball some early today, but he worked through it. I thought Hunter did a great job behind the plate, and we made several plays behind him. We played sound defense all the way around."
Dade County's Bryson Shrader had a hit, an RBI and a walk as one of the few bright spots for his team. Landon Williams added a hit and a run scored, and Jax Guinn had the only other hit.
Jake Harris took the loss for the Wolverines after pitching two innings and allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on 10 hits with one strikeout, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Williams pitched the final two innings in relief and gave up five runs on two hits with three walks and three hit-by-pitches.
The two teams were back at it on Wednesday at Dade County and will wrap up the series on Friday back at Pepperell at 5:30 p.m.
"It's big winning that first one in the series," said Brown. "We know what's ahead of us, but we can't look too far ahead. You can only take care of what's directly in front of you. Every game we go out there and say '21 outs.' We're counting down 21 outs each game because that one game is all that matters that day. We're excited about how our guys are playing. We've missed some starters the last couple weeks, but we've had that next man up mentality and had several guys step up. We trust that all of our kids can get the job done."