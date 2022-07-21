With official fall practice starting next week, two local teams took advantage of the chance to get in a few final 7-on-7 reps for the summer Wednesday.
Pepperell hosted Model, Cartersville and Coahulla Creek during the practice session as each team looked to fine-tune its passing game and work on its passing defense.
“We got a lot of kids in today, and that’s what we’ve done all summer,” said Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst. “The No. 1s showed really who they are, and we tried to see how well we could fill in the rest after that. We’ve still got a long way to go, but I can see we have gotten better over the summer and the last two weeks especially. We didn’t have our best day today, but competing against good teams is what is going to make us better and get us to where we want to be.”
Pepperell started the day scrimmaging against Cartersville on one end of the practice field, while Model took on Coahulla Creek at the other end. Each team took several reps on the offensive and defensive side of the ball before a short break followed by opponents rotating. In the second phase of the day, Pepperell took on Coahulla Creek and Model scrimmaged Cartersville, and things wrapped up with the two Floyd County foes battling each other, and Cartersville and Coahulla Creek squaring off at the other end of the field.
“This is the last competitive reps against a different opponent that we will have until our scrimmage on Aug. 5, and we saw some highlights as well as some of our weaknesses on display today,” said Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt. “We did a lot of learning and getting coaching points across today so it was good for us overall. Any time you get the chance to compete against somebody else your goal is to get better from it. Cartersville is a tough bunch, and Pepperell is always going to be a contender in their region. We’ve got a lot of correcting to do, but there were several positives today, too.”
Both Pepperell and Model will begin acclimation practices Monday to signal the official end of the voluntary summer conditioning program and the start of mandatory practice. The GHSA requires each team to go through five days of practices in shorts, T-shirts and helmets before they are able to have full-padded sessions.
“Our kids have been really good about being here this summer, and we’ve seen progression in the weight room and on the field,” said Hurst. “We’ve got a lot of guys that will be playing a lot of reps for us that don’t have a lot of experience so the summer program, the first few weeks of practice and our scrimmages are going to be really important or those guys especially.
“This time of the year is always exciting because you know it’s about to really get cranked up for real. We just want to stay healthy and keep the players on the field and getting better so we are ready to start the season at full strength.”
Pepperell will host a preseason scrimmage against North Murray and Cartersville on Aug. 5 and then travel to Dalton for a second preseason scrimmage Aug. 12. Model will play two preseason scrimmages also as it hosts Sonoraville on Aug. 5 and then visits LaFayette on Aug. 12.
The regular season begins Aug. 19 on the home field as Pepperell will host Northwest Whitfield and Model will host Cherokee County (Ala.).