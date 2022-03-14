Pepperell, Model and Coosa are all off to a strong start in Region 7-AA play as the local trio each completed sweeps of their region-opening opponents on Friday.
The Dragons and Devils each won both games of road doubleheaders while Coosa defeated Gordon Central at home.
Here are the details on each of the three teams' winning efforts:
Dragons sweep Chattooga on the road
Pepperell traveled to Summerville Friday afternoon and won both games of a 7-AA doubleheader, 15-1 and 12-0, to wrap up a sweep of Chattooga in their region-opening series.
The Dragons (6-6, 3-0 in 7-AA), who won the first game of the series against Chattooga on Thursday in Lindale, got contributions from several players in the lineup in the Game 1 victory, including a 4-for-4 effort from Kolby Davis with a double and two RBIs and a two-hit, four-RBI effort from Gage Owens to lead the charge.
Landen Loyd contributed two hits and two RBIs, Ryan Ely and Logan Lawrence also had two hits apiece with Ely driving in a run, JP Kilgo added a double and an RBI and Layton Sanford chipped in a hit and an RBI.
On the mound, Loyd went five innings to earn the win as he struck out 12.
In the Game 2 victory over the Indians, Loyd, Owens and Brenton McGinnis all finished with three hits. Loyd had a double and four RBIs, and Owens had a double and two RBIs. Sanford also had a hit and an RBI.
Dakota Corntassel grabbed the win on the mound for the Dragons by pitching five innings and striking out 12. Lawrence pitched two innings of relief and struck out four.
Pepperell is on the road on Wednesday to visit Heard County at 5:30 p.m. for a tough non-region test.
Model wins two at Fannin County
The Blue Devils traveled to Blue Ridge on Friday and won a pair of games by 7-3 and 10-1 scores to wrap up a sweep of Fannin County after previously defeating them at Model on Thursday.
Model (8-1, 3-0 in 7-AA) fell behind 3-0 in the first inning in Game 1 of the doubleheader on Friday, but quickly rallied to take a 4-3 lead in the second. They went on to add single insurance runs in the third, fifth and seventh to pull away for the win.
At the plate, Jacob Brock had a hit and two RBIs and Jace Armstrong cranked a solo homer to lead the way. Cooper Dean added a hit, an RBI and a run scored, Landon Cantrell had a double and two runs scored and Davis Chastain also had a hit and a run scored.
Chastain earned the win by going six innings and allowing three runs on one hit while striking out 13. Chance Minshew pitched one inning of scoreless relief as he didn't allow a hit and struck out one.
In Game 2 on Friday, Model scored four runs in both the second and fifth innings to break the game open. Chastain had a big effort from the leadoff spot with two hits, including a homer, three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks drawn. Armstrong added three hits and an RBI, Brock had a hit, two RBIs and three runs scored, Jake Ashley had a double and two RBIS, Drake Swiger had a double among two hits and scored a run, Cantrell drove in a run and Minshew and Winston Cash both had a hit and a run scored.
Frank Curry pitched well to earn the win for the Devils by going six innings and allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven. Cantrell pitched one inning of scoreless, hitless relief as he struck out three.
Model opened up a series on Monday at home against Chattooga and will visit the Indians on Wednesday at 5 p.m. as well. They will wrap up the series with another 5 p.m. game at Model on Friday.
Coosa 6, Gordon Central 0
After winning both games of a doubleheader on the road on Thursday, Coosa completed a three-game sweep of the Warriors at home on Friday with a shutout victory.
The Eagles (7-3, 3-0 in 7-AA) scored five runs over the first three innings on Friday to take control and added one more in the sixth. Trent Cantrell had a triple and an RBI, and Gavin East drove in two runs to lead the way at the plate. Cody King, Andrew Earwood, Andrew Holt and Ryan Smith all contributed a hit and a run scored with Earwood also stealing three bases. Ashton Williams also had an RBI and two runs scored.
Earwood was dominant on the mound as well, pitching a complete-game shutout for the win. He went seven innings and allowed only two hits while striking out eight.
The Eagles were on the road on Monday to open a region series at Dade County. They will again travel to Dade County on Friday to complete the series with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.