The Pepperell Dragons put together a complete showing on Friday night in a convincing 41-0 home victory over Floyd County foe Coosa to finish the regular season strong and enter the state playoffs with momentum.
The Dragons (6-4, 4-2 Region 7-A Division I) built a 20-0 halftime lead and more than doubled it in the second half as the defense suffocated Coosa's offensive abilities and the offense used several different weapons to get into the end zone.
Pepperell's Erik Jensen opened the scoring on the night with a one-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. After the Dragons' defense forced multiple punts and a turnover on downs, Pepperell added to its lead on a 23-yard touchdown run by Demarcus Ragland early in the second quarter.
DJ Rogers scored the Dragons' final touchdown of the first half on a seven-yard run to push the advantage to 20-0 at the break.
Rogers found the end zone once again midway through the third quarter on an explosive 76-yard touchdown run, and Steven Villatoro's extra point made it 27-0.
Jensen recovered a Coosa (3-7, 1-5) fumble a little later in the third, and Pepperell extended its lead to 34-0 with a four-yard touchdown pass from Jensen to Ashton Vuckovich.
The Dragons added one more score in the fourth, coming on a 25-yard touchdown run by Ragland, and Landon Lockwood picked off an Eagles pass on the next possession to give the ball back to Pepperell and allow them to run out the rest of the clock.
After finishing the regular season with wins over Dade County and Coosa, Pepperell now turns its attention to the Class A Division I State Playoffs where they will enter as the No. 3 seed from the region and visit Elbert County next Friday in the first round.