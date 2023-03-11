It look six long innings for the Darlington Tigers to rally and tie their game with Pepperell on Saturday. It look less than six minutes for that momentum to disappear.
After fighting back from a 6-1 deficit to knot the score at 6-6 in the sixth inning at Tiger Stadium, Darlington saw Pepperell collect back-to-back-to-back hits in the top of the seventh for a rally of their own to take an 8-6 win, completing a three-game sweep for the Dragons this week over their Region 7-A Division I rivals. Pepperell won the two previous games earlier in the week 11-0 and 2-1.
The big blow Saturday came from the bat of senior Gage Owens, who ripped a tiebreaking two-run double to deep left field to put Pepperell on top.
"I'm really happy for our guys, because they just kept battling," said Pepperell head coach Chad Brown, who saw his Dragons team improve to 8-4 overall and 3-0 in region play. "Darlington's pitching was good in this series, and they also did a great job adjusting at the plate as the week went on. They are a good, well-coached team, but I thought our guys responded great after they tied it up today. It's hard to beat any team three times in a row, so this was a big series for our guys."
Brown was quick to credit several coaches and staff members for helping his players develop into a tough team this season, both physically and mentally.
"A lot of credit goes to (assistant coach) Riley Forson, to strength coach Joe Knight, and to our football coach and A.D., Rick Hurst," Brown said. "They have done an excellent job with our guys, helping them learn to be mentally and physically focused and prepared. Our guys have put in a lot of work during the offseason and it's paying off."
Despite falling into a five-run hole early in the game, Darlington (5-8, 0-3) was able to battle back to within one run in the fifth inning on a three-run double by Bagley Larry. The Tigers then tied the game in the sixth when pinch-runner Jacob Johnson scored on an errant Pepperell throw. However, Darlington head coach Matt Larry said his team still has to learn how to win close games like this.
"I was proud of how our guys fought back, because they could have easily folded," Larry said. "We finally started to swing the bats better as the game went on, and (starting pitcher) Logan Floyd found some success and gained some momentum after they got to him early, but the pitch count got him late in the game. That hit by Bagley definitely picked us up and gave us some energy, but we've got to find a way to finish games like this. I told our guys that if we can put our pitching and hitting together and get this kind of effort each day, we'll be fine."
In the series finale that was postponed a day due to inclement weather, Pepperell got on the board first in the second inning when Will York singled home Hunter Godfrey, who had doubled to right center. An inning later, Godfrey ripped a two-run single to right that plated Owens and JP Kilgo.
In the fourth inning, RBI hits by Kilgo and Ryan Ely, plus a run scored on a wild pitch, gave the Dragons a 6-2 lead. Darlington had only scattered five hits through the first four innings, with the Tigers' runs coming on an RBI single by Myles Twyman and a groundout by Briant Powell.
However, the Tigers found new life in the fifth inning. After Twyman reached on a single and Thomas Bethel reached on an error, the Dragons decided to intentionally walk Floyd, who leads the Tigers in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, homers and RBI. Bagley Larry then hammered a two-out double to deep right field that cleared the bases and made the score 6-5.
In the bottom of the sixth, Darlington's Ashton Albers tried to bunt over pinch runner Johnson from first to second. Albers was thrown out, but Pepperell's throw to try and get Johnson out at second sailed into left center field, and Johnson came around to tie the score at 6-6.
That momentum was short-lived, though. The Dragons opened the seventh inning with back-to-back singles by Ely and Kilgo, and Owens then drove a 3-2 pitch to left center field, plating the final two go-ahead runs for Pepperell.
"This was a good win for us, and I told our guys that we can be as good as we want to be," Brown said. "We're still missing on some little things -- I think we can improve our approach at the plate and be a little better defensively -- but we're in a good spot at this point in the season and we know there are a lot of things that we can still improve on."
Ely finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Kilgo, Owens and Godfrey all added two hits each. Owens and Godfrey each drove in two runs.
For Darlington, Floyd, Powell and Twyman all went 2-for-3. Floyd had a pair of doubles, and Larry, Powell and Talan Shirey had one each.
On the mound, Pepperell reliever Layton Sanford picked up the win after tossing the final two innings. Starter Kilgo went five innings and struck out five, while his mound opponent Floyd threw six innings, allowing 12 hits while striking out six and walking one.
Pepperell travels to Chattooga on Tuesday, while Darlington hosts Armuchee.