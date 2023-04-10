The Pepperell Dragons brought a dominant series sweep to a close on Friday with a convincing 12-2 home victory over region foe Dade County.
Pepperell (17-6, 10-2 7-A Division I) continued its momentum from earlier in the week against the Wolverines as they outscored them 48-6 total in the three-game set.
On Friday the Dragons scored six in the bottom of the first to take a 6-2 lead and then added two runs in the second, two in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth to force the mercy rule.
Leading the offense was Gage Owens with a pair of hits and two RBIs and JP Kilgo with a 2-for-3 day with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Hunter Godfrey contributed a hit and there RBIs, Sam Ross had a double and two RBIs and Will York chipped in with a hit and two RBIs.
Layton Sanford added a pair of hits and two runs scored, and Ryan Ely reached base twice on walks and once on a hit-by-pitch and scored two runs. Nate Alford and Ayden Frazier each had a hit and scored a run as well.
On the mound Cade Middleton earned the win for Pepperell by pitching four innings and allowing no runs or hits while striking out seven and walking one. York also pitched an inning and gave up two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
The Dragons, who have a two-game lead over Trion in the region standings with six games remaining, will open up another big region series on Tuesday at Armuchee starting at 5:30 p.m. The two teams will then play at Pepperell on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before closing out the series back at Armuchee on Friday at 5:30 p.m.