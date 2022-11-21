Pepperell traveled to Greater Atlanta Christian for the Spartan Scramble on Saturday to open the season and several wrestlers had strong days at the event against tough competition.
Hayden Wheat led the Dragons with an undefeated run in the 215-pound weight class while Cory Moten (126), Kolton Edge (144) and Jackson Lawrence (165) all had just one loss on the day.
Pepperell also had multiple-match winners coming from Noah Hampton (106), Cameron Jones (138), Alex Feregrino (157), Keljin Holmes (165), Chase Lawley (175) and Erik Jensen (190).
"Today was a great way to start out our season," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. "We were able to get a ton of mat time which is crucial at the beginning of the year. We brought 15 wrestlers to GAC and almost everyone left with at least one win. We had a few guys who have only had a few days of practice but still were able to win multiple matches. Most of our starters were on the field last Friday at Elbert County (for football), but they didn’t let that stop them from transitioning to the mat this week."
The Dragons will be back on the mat on Tuesday when they travel to Etowah High to compete at the Eagle Duals starting at 9 a.m.
In other prep wrestling action from over the weekend:
Eagles battle hard at Iron Eagle Duals
Coosa welcomed several teams on Saturday as it hosted the Iron Eagle Duals and had multiple wrestlers contribute wins.
The Eagles earned their first dual win with a 52-30 victory over Cartersville. Individual winners for the team during the event were Elijah Palmer, Landon Headrick, Charlie Gomez, Johnny Gomez, Kaiden Palmer, Ryan Lively, Ryan Spate, Antonio Lopez, Ivan Yoder and Braylen Pierce.
Huntstville (Ala.) placed first for the second consecutive year while Etowah was runner-up. Rounding out the top four were Coahulla Creek and Cedartown.
Coosa will travel to Central-Carroll High on Tuesday to compete in the JC Ferrell Duals starting at 9 a.m.