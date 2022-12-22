Pepperell has been busy the last several days with wrestlers competing in multiple tournaments, and several of them have had impressive results.
Most recently, the Dragons took six wrestlers to take part in the Hillgrove Invitational at Hillgrove High, and two went on undefeated runs to claim titles in their respective weight classes. Cory Moten and Matthew Waddell each pinned all four of their opponents to finish first at the tournament. I
It was Moten's first career tournament championship, and Waddell achieved his 100th career win in the finals.
"Seeing Cory accomplish a goal that he has been working hard for since he started wrestling two years ago is awesome. This kid is amazing on and off the mat," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. "Matthew recording his 100th win in the finals is just another amazing accomplishment for this young man. He has been working towards this on his way to future goals. These two are leaders on the team and are leaving a mark that will be remembered for years to come."
Also at Hillgrove, Gavan Whatley recorded two wins in the tournament, and Gabby Waddell had a win as well.
Last weekend Pepperell took 10 wrestlers to compete in the Gorilla Warfare Individual Tournament at Berkmar High, which was held Friday and Saturday and included 37 different teams, many from higher classifications. The Dragons did well enough to finish eighth in the team standings.
Matthew Waddell claimed a first-place finish, Kolton Edge and Jackson Lawrence were runners-up in their weight classes and Moten placed fourth to lead the way.
"It’s always great to get on the road and see teams of higher classifications or teams you don’t normally see," said Sanders. "We were able to bring 10 kids and get quality mat time. Our guys are using the two-day tournaments to prepare for multiple day weigh-ins similar to what they will do at state. We had a great showing, finding a way to place three in the finals and placing one in fourth. Our kids came out of the gate ready, and we had six in the quarters. We ended up hitting a few speed bumps but finished the tournament strong."
Pepperell will next compete at the Hook Em Tournament at Lambert High on Dec. 29-30 with action starting at 9 a.m. each day.