The Pepperell Dragons made short work of 7-AA opponent Gordon Central on Monday afternoon as they put up a huge offensive day and didn't allow a hit thanks to strong pitching and defense in a 15-0 home win in region play.
Pepperell (14-12, 11-5 in 7-AA) scored three runs in the first, seven in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth to force the mercy rule.
Logan Lawrence led the way with his bat as he had a homer and a triple to go with three RBIs in the victory. Blake Floyd was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Grant Sheppard had a triple and two RBIs, Landen Loyd contributed a double and three RBIs, Kolby Davis added a double and an RBI and Layton Sanford had a hit and an RBI. Logan Newberry also had a hit.
Will York earned the win on the mound by pitching three shutout innings and not allowing a hit while striking out six.
The Dragons will be on the road on Wednesday to continue the series at Gordon Central with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
In other prep baseball action from Monday:
Darlington 4, Walker 3 (11 innings)
The Tigers kept hanging around and were able to tie the game in the seventh before scoring the eventual game-winning run in the 11th inning to earn a region road win on Monday.
Darlington (9-14, 3-7 in 7-A Private) trailed 3-2 going to the seventh before scoring the tying run, and Logan Floyd didn't allow a run after that in a strong relief appearance. Talan Shirey was able to score the game-winner in the 11th as he stole home after a pickoff attempt at first base.
Shirey led the lineup with two hits and two runs scored. Bagley Larry and Hill Shropshire each recorded two hits, and Floyd added a double and an RBI.
Floyd earned the win on the mound thanks to four shutout innings in relief as he only allowed two hits and struck out three. Thomas Norris got a no decision despite strong work as he went seven innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out seven.
"A very exciting game and another excellent outing by Thomas," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "He did an amazing job holding Walker to three runs. We had several opportunities to score runs to get the pressure off him. Tough to win a game stranding 14 runners on base, but our guys showed great poise and patience as we went deeper into the game. At eleven innings, we stayed focused, ultimately getting runners on late to get us a great region win. Logan came in and basically shut the door on their offense with great command and location of his pitches."
The Tigers were back at home on Tuesday to host Walker for another region contest and will visit Mt. Paran Christian on Friday at 5:55 p.m.