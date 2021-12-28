The Pepperell boys have been looking for a game where they put everything together on the same night. They got exactly that on Monday evening when they used an explosive offense, stingy defense and unselfish play from everyone on the court to roll to a 91-41 victory for their first win of the season.
The Dragons (1-8) had 11 different players score in the win, including four in double figures and limited Mt. Zion to just 13 first-half points to set the tone for the lopsided win. After leading 53-13 at the half, Pepperell kept up the pace in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors 26-13, before coasting in a mercy-rule shortened fourth quarter.
Leading the scoring for Pepperell was Gage Owens with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and he also had five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Alex Rhoades played a big role in the win as well with a double-double thanks to 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Also scoring in double figures for the Dragons were DJ Rogers with 14 points and Kalvarri Smith with 10. Cody Waller and Eliot Goggans each added nine points.
Pepperell, who had 15 total assists as a team in Monday's win, will look to keep the momentum going when they host Unity Christian in a non-region matchup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in their final game before the new year.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Darlington boys 73, Franklin County (Fla.) 37
The Tigers steadily built their lead over the first two quarters and never allowed Franklin County to get back in the game in the second half as they earned a convincing victory at the Holiday Hoops Tournament in Panama City, Fla. on Tuesday.
Darlington (8-1) jumped out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter and then eventually led 31-12 at the half. They erased any hope of a comeback by dominating the third quarter 24-13 to put the game away as they led 55-25 going to the final period.
The Tigers were led by a pair of huge games from Szymon Paluch and D'marion Floyd with 19 points apiece. Paluch had three 3-pointers among his total.
Also scoring in double figures was Patrick Shelley with 11 points, and Spencer Rushing added seven.
Darlington will wrap up their Panama City trip on Wednesday with a matchup against Ezell-Harding Christian at 10 a.m.
Rutherford (Fla.) 55, Darlington 42
The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season on Monday as they dropped their opening game at the Holiday Hoops Tournament in Panama City, Fla.
Darlington (7-1) trailed 21-16 at the half but battled back to within three at 36-33 at the end of the third quarter. Rutherford outscored the Tigers 19-9 in the fourth to put the game away, however.
Leading Darlington in scoring with 18 points was Patrick Shelley. Braden Bell and Jack Bell each contributed nine points as both made a trio of 3-pointers.