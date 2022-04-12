One sequence can change the course of an entire game on the baseball diamond, and that sequence took place right at the start on Monday afternoon during a crucial region matchup between Pepperell and Model.
The Devils loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first thanks to a walk, a hit and a hit-by-pitch, but Pepperell starter Landen Loyd dug deep and got three straight strikeouts to escape the inning unscathed. The Dragons then rode that momentum to a two-run bottom half of the first thanks to a clutch, two-out single from Blake Floyd that proved to be the difference in a 2-0 Pepperell victory over their 7-AA rivals.
The Dragons (13-10, 10-3 in 7-AA) stayed alive in the region title race thanks to the series-opening win as Loyd continued his strong exploits on the mound through four full innings before giving way to Dakota Corntassel who finished out the shutout effort.
"(Landen) really set the tone for us today with those huge strikeouts in the first inning," said Pepperell head coach Chad Brown. "It all could've gone bad there when they had the bases loaded with no outs. It could've changed the game or the whole series. But (Landen) shows up in big moments. That's why we want him on the mound. And we were able to push across two runs in the first after that with Blake coming up big. We knew that one or two runs today could win the game with two of the top pitchers in the state on the mound. Blake gives pitchers frustrating at-bats. He's just a pest in the box...a hard out. That's why we put him in the middle of the lineup."
Floyd's two-run single came after Pepperell had loaded up the bases with two outs thanks to singles by Kolby Davis, Brenton McGinnis and Gage Owens. Floyd guided the pitch by Model's Davis Chastain to right field to push courtesy runner Kaleb Davis and McGinnis across the plate for the deciding tallies.
Floyd finished with two hits to lead the offensive efforts for the Dragons. Kolby Davis and McGinnis also had two hits apiece, and Loyd, Owens and Ryan Ely had the other hits.
Loyd earned the win by pitching four shutout innings as he allowed just two hits, struck out seven and walked four. Corntassel grabbed the save by tossing the final three innings of scoreless relief and giving up just two hits while striking out four.
Chastain did solid work on the mound as well for Model (18-4, 11-2) as he took the loss despite pitching five innings and giving up two runs on eight hits while striking out nine. Jacob Brock came on to pitch the sixth and have up a hit and two walks but struck out three to get out of a jam without allowing a run.
Brock had two of the Devils' four hits in the contest, and Chastain and Dillon Silver accounted for the other two.
Brown said that despite the importance of this week's series against Model, his team maintained their focused, business-like approach going into Monday's game.
"We weren't too high or too low. We were right where we needed to be," said Brown. "I really liked our approach today and the way we battled. We talked about worrying about the top of the first inning before the game. That's the only thing that mattered. And now that this game is done, the only thing we're focused on is the top of the first on Wednesday."
The three-game series will continue on Wednesday when Pepperell travels to Model for a 5 p.m. first pitch and then conclude with a game back at Pepperell on Friday at 5 p.m. The Dragons would need to sweep Model in order to overtake them for the top spot in the 7-AA standings going into the final week of the regular season.