Trion hit several big plays in the first half, and Pepperell couldn't ever really recover as the Dragons suffered a 42-14 region loss at home.
The Bulldogs got a 55-yard touchdown run from Toby Maddux for the opening score of the game in the first quarter and then added a 48-yard rushing score from Maddux in the second quarter.
Trion quarterback Logan Eller found Garrett Mahan on a 17-yard touchdown pass later in the second quarter to send the game to the half with the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0 Region 7-A Division I) leading 21-0.
Smith connected on his second touchdown pass of the night on a 74-yard throw to Ethan Willingham in the third quarter, and Maddux added his third touchdown run of the night later in the quarter on a one-yard plunge to make it 35-0 going to the fourth.
After Logan Eller ran in a touchdown from seven yards out to make it 42-0, Pepperell (4-4, 2-2) had the final two scores of the game in the closing moments of the fourth quarter. Gage Owens returned a fumble 69 yards for the first, and Owens then caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Erik Jensen in the final minute.
With the win, Trion stays right at the top of the region standings alongside Darlington with those two teams squaring off in the final week of the regular season. The Bulldogs will host Armuchee next Friday.
Pepperell will look to bounce back when they go on the road to take on Dade County next Friday.