Trenton Williamson scored three touchdowns and teammate Eli Chamblee added two as well as the Pepperell Dragons Black junior Pee Wee team topped Model on Monday night in the Unified Football Championship game at the Boys and Girls Club fields in west Rome, 32-13.
The Dragons got on the board first when Chamblee capped off a six-play drive to open the game with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving them a 6-0 lead.
The Blue Devils had a couple of promising drives in the first half but weren’t able to score any points, and the Dragons weren’t able to add to their lead.
That changed in the second half when Williamson scored on a 55-yard run on the second play of the third quarter, upping the Dragons’ lead to 12-0.
Model answered on its next possession when Cooper King took off for a 69-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 12-7.
Pepperell’s Williamson scored again to push the lead back to two possessions, and a little bit later they needed five plays to add another touchdown with Chamblee scoring once again this time on a 19-yard jaunt to extend the lead to 26-7.
Model answered a few moments later when Tanner Alexander scored on an 80-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 26-13.
With the lead and the clock in their favor, the Dragons managed one last score when Williamson broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run as time expired on the game leaving the final score reading 32-13 in favor of the Dragons.
Both teams made some solid defensive plays in the game, with Pepperell’s Walker Red even recovering a fumble late in the second half.
The win capped off a perfect season for the Dragons.