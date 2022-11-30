They weren't the final results the Pepperell Dragons were exactly looking for on Tuesday night as the team hosted a tri-match vs. Gordon Central and Cedartown, but it is all part of a growing process to be ready when it matters most according to head coach Austin Sanders.
The Dragons took on Gordon Central in the opening match of the evening and lost a hard-fought battle in the dual with the final score being 39-36 in favor of the visiting Warriors. That score included 12 points in forfeits given up by Pepperell as the team wasn't at full strength going into Tuesday.
After Cedartown defeated Gordon Central 48-36 in the second dual of the event, Pepperell squared off against the Bulldogs in the night's finale, and it was a battle to the very end. Both teams came up with clutch wins as the score ended in a 42-42 tie, but Cedartown was awarded the victory based on tiebreaker criteria. (The Dragons gave up more forfeits than the visitors which was the first tiebreaker.)
Sanders said it's tough not having your full lineup, but even in the close losses, his team showed it is moving in the right direction.
"Right now we have a few banged up and a few weight classes we are waiting on guys to drop to so it's like we are wrestling duals with one arm behind our back," said Sanders. "The positive is in the matches we wrestled we are showing improvement and growing."
Several individuals had standout performances on Tuesday, going undefeated for the night. Those wrestlers for Pepperell included Gabby Waddell, Korey Parham, Gavin Burnett, Keljin Holmes, Kolton Edge, Jackson Lawrence, Matthew Waddell and Hayden Wheat.
Sanders said he knows his wrestlers' competitive desire left them a little disappointed after the two dual losses on Tuesday, but they are keeping in mind that the goal is to be ready to be in top form in January rather than November and December.
"It's hard for kids to accept that the season is a process and it's about building towards January and the postseason...not about being perfect now," said Sanders. "But I think our guys are buying into the growth mindset, and it will pay off at the right time."
Pepperell will be back on the mats on Saturday when it travels south to compete in the Trojan Wars at Carrollton High starting at 9 a.m.