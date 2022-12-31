Pepperell's double-digit lead to start the fourth quarter dwindled to just two midway through the final period, but the Dragons strung together some big shots and defensive stops to stretch it back out and hold on for a 54-46 home win over Praise Academy on Friday in non-region action.
The Dragons (3-7) outscored Praise Academy 12-6 in the third quarter, including a 9-0 run to finish the period and go to the fourth with a 44-31 advantage. But the visiting Lions weren't going to go away easily and put on a furious charge to open the final quarter with an 11-0 spurt to cut the Pepperell lead to 44-42.
With the momentum going the other direction, Pepperell settled down and got a huge 3-pointer from Carmelo Brown to push the lead back to five, and that was immediately followed with a Gage Owens basket to make it 49-42. From there, the Dragons were able to salt the game away with strong defense and extended offensive possessions.
"Runs happen, and we helped (Praise Academy) some too by being impatient and turning the ball over to give them momentum," said Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence. "I was just about to call a timeout to try to settle our guys down and get the momentum stopped, but they kept playing and we got a big shot from my sophomore (Carmelo) and another from Gage. We really needed that. That's the hardest thing when momentum changes is to try to get it stopped by playing your game. We need to work on some things for sure, but one thing I know about our team is they are going to play hard no matter what the situation is and never quit."
Owens and Alex Rhoades shared the scoring lead for Pepperell with 10 points apiece. Brown added nine, Eliot Goggans scored eight and Kendyl Brewster chipped in with seven.
Praise Academy (1-7) was led by Christopher Collier who scored 15 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter to key his team's comeback attempt. Robbie Lebon added 12 before fouling out in the fourth quarter, and Lucas Henderson scored eight, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.
The game was back-and-forth for a while in the first half as Pepperell claimed a 15-12 lead after one quarter, and the game was then tied at 19-19 midway through the second. The Dragons finished the half strong, however, with a 13-6 run to claim a 32-25 lead.
"This team prides itself in how hard we play and our defense," said Mendence. "We held them to 46 tonight, and we've been holding teams to in the 40s most nights. We just need to figure out how we can score it a little better. We're seeing some guys step up and make shots right now so we're hoping to feed off that momentum and keep it going as we go back into the region schedule and eventually the region tournament.
"I've asked my seniors what kind of story they want to write this second half of the season. I think they want to go out by doing something special. We're going to keep getting better and be ready to make a run in the region tournament."
Pepperell is back home on Tuesday for another non-region test against Unity Christian starting at 7:30 p.m. They visit Chattooga on Friday in a Region 7-A Division I matchup.