Michael Dougherty has coached and had success at several schools over his career, but once the Armuchee head baseball position came open this spring, it was an opportunity he said himself that he couldn't pass up.
Dougherty, an Armuchee alum, was officially announced as the new head baseball coach of the Indians at a meet and greet for players and parents on Wednesday afternoon at the high school. He takes over the program after serving most recently as head coach at Coosa but has also coached at Rome and Brantley County.
"I'm thrilled to be out here where my wife and kids are, but it's bittersweet too because I'm leaving some really good kids that I've coached at Coosa," said Dougherty. "We had a really good team and a big junior class (at Coosa) this past season, and it was tough to leave them. But this is a job that might not come open again, and I knew it was where I wanted to be. Hopefully this is where I'll be for a long time and get to be around to coach my own kids here."
Dougherty led the Eagles to the playoffs the last two seasons and advanced to the second round in Class AA this past spring. He previously served on a staff at Brantley County where they made a run to the Final Four in 2005 and won a region title in 2008. He also led Rome to its only region title in 2008 and has close to 200 career wins combined.
"We are very excited to have Coach Dougherty come home to Armuchee and join the staff at Armuchee High School as a teacher and head baseball coach," said Armuchee High athletic director Shane Arp. "Coach Dougherty's reputation precedes him, and our students that will be fortunate to have him as a teacher and coach will soon reap the benefits that his previous students and athletes have had. We are very excited for the years to come with Coach Dougherty at Armuchee."
Dougherty takes over for David Honea who served as interim head coach at Armuchee this past season with Andy Henderson unable to lead the team due to a health scare. Honea helped the Indians to their first state playoff berth since 2008.
"The foundation has been built so I just want to help these guys keep it going," said Dougherty. "We are switching regions again this coming year, going back to really what was the old 7-AA with some really good teams around here. But I don't see any reason we can't be one of the four best and go to the postseason.
"Hopefully I'm going to be able to bring some guys in on my staff that can help me coach them up. We're going to be intense and make sure our players know there is a certain way to do things. We're going to exude a love for baseball and doing the right things. If you do those right things, the small things, it will help win ballgames."