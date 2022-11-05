Darlington held a 17-6 lead at the half on Friday, but it was a completely dominant third quarter that allowed them to pull away and never look back en route to a 44-13 home win over Trion and a region championship celebration at Chris Hunter Stadium.
The Tigers (10-0, 6-0 Region 7-A Division I) wasted no time putting their foot on the gas after halftime as running back D'Marion Floyd went 65 yards for a touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter to push his team's lead out to 24-6. After that, the Darlington defense came up with multiple turnovers and the offense cashed them in for points to the tune of a 21-0 advantage in the third to all but seal the game before the final quarter even started.
"I really thought our physicality really showed in the third quarter, and we started moving them well," said Darlington head coach Tommy Atha. "D'Marion made some big runs behind that offensive line. He just needs a little crease, and he can go with how explosive he is.
"And I can't say enough about our defense. It was big to hold them to two field goals in the red zone in the first quarter. And then they played so well in the third quarter, forced some turnovers. I was blown away with how well we played against such a good team in Trion. Our coaches started putting in the game plan during the bye week, and our kids bought in and believed in what we were doing 100 percent."
After a Joel Lowenberg forced fumble on a sack of Trion quarterback Kade Smith on the Bulldogs' first possession of the second half which was recovered by Darlington's Briant Powell, Floyd scored his second touchdown of the third quarter and the game on an eight-yard run.
The Tigers' defense forced one more turnover in the third, coming on a fumble recovery by Truitt Hayworth that followed shortly after the offense found the end zone on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jack Good to Tommy Bethel.
With the score 38-6 going to the fourth quarter, Trion (8-2, 5-1) scored its lone second-half touchdown on a two-yard run by Logan Eller, but Floyd answered a little while later with a 39-yard TD scamper for the final score of the evening. Floyd finished with 170 yards rushing on 13 carries with three touchdowns.
"He's just so explosive and dynamic," said Atha of his junior running back. "He's got such a burst if you give him space, and he has great instincts working with his blockers."
Darlington started the game with a quick highlight as Floyd recovered a short pooch kick on the opening kickoff, and on the next play, the Tigers used a reverse, pitch back to the quarterback Good, who found Eli Thompson wide open for a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 within the first 12 seconds.
Trion fought back, however, and drove it twice deep into Darlington territory before settling for 31- and 30-yard field goals by Andy Ramirez to cut the deficit to 7-6. The second was set up by an interception from the Bulldogs' Crawford Lee.
Darlington kicker Ryland Scott got three points pack early in the second quarter on a 27-yard field goal to make it 10-6, and the Tigers punched in a late score with a seven-yard touchdown run by Bowden Owens to give them their 17-6 halftime lead.
Good finished with 92 passing yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions. Trion's Garrett Mahan picked off Good in the second half for one of the few bright spots after halftime for the Bulldogs. Thompson had four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown, and Bethel had 31 yards on the ground to go with his 35-yard touchdown catch as well as a nine-yard completion on a throwback to Good.
Eller was Trion's top rusher with 53 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown, and Toby Maddux added 40 yards on 13 carries. Darlington's defense made things tough on the QB Smith who threw for 73 yards on 8-of-22 attempts, many of those coming under pressure.
The region crown is the second straight for Darlington after it won the Region 7-A Private championship last season. Atha said it is always great to see the players rewarded for everything they put in to the program.
"For these kids to see the return on the investment they put in is what it is all about," said Atha. "We work them hard, in the summer, during the week, and they respond well. They believe in what we're doing. This region title is a testament to this group and the work they have put in. Many of these seniors were significant contributors on last year's region title team, and they have had so much enthusiasm and belief in this team that they could do it again in a tough region. You've got to be ready to play week in and week out in this region, and they were."
Darlington will now enter the Class A Division I State Playoffs as a No. 1 seed and host Athens Christian next Friday in the first round.
"I've said it before, but these kids love playing here," said Atha. "They take a lot of pride in playing in front of these fans, students and alumni, and they are comfortable here. Any time you are comfortable, you are in your own locker room, your usual routine, it translates well to the field. We're looking forward to being back here next week to start the playoffs. It should be another great crowd just like it has been all year."
Trion falls to the No. 2 seed with the loss and will host Commerce in the first round next Friday.