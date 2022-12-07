Darlington put together a dominant second quarter, outscoring host Pepperell 24-0 in the period, to build a big lead and never look back in a 56-24 region victory in Lindale on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (2-1, 2-0 7-A Division I) led by seven at 17-10 after the opening period but put the clamps down defensively in the second quarter and forced Pepperell into several turnovers with pressure defense to create easy scoring opportunities. The lead swelled to 41-10 at the half to all but seal the result before the third quarter opened.
"It was kind of a slow game in the first quarter, and we were fouling some so we couldn't really get in a good rhythm," said Darlington head coach Nathan West. "We switched up defenses (in the second quarter), and the guys did a good job playing with a lot of effort and getting some big steals. Those are momentum plays. We went on that run and started to feed off each other.
"We shared the ball and scored it by committee. That's the way our guys like to play. They don't care who scores it as long as we are moving the ball, getting good shots and hitting them. It was a good win, and I'm proud of our effort overall."
Darlington scored the first six points of the third quarter to extend the lead to 47-10 before Pepperell (1-3, 0-2) broke its long scoring drought and actually finished the period on a 7-0 run to make it 47-17 going to the fourth.
The back-ups played a lot of minutes for both teams in the mercy-rule shortened, six-minute final quarter.
Jack Bell led nine Darlington scorers with a game-high 19 points. He scored 15 of those in the first half. Mackay Rush added eight points, and Charlie Shaw chipped in with seven.
"We've got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things," said West. "If one of them is having a night where the shots aren't falling, we can go to our bench and somebody else can step up. That's really a luxury to have depth like we have."
No Pepperell scorer reached double figures as the top totals came from Alex Rhoades and Gage Owens, who each scored five points.
West said any night you can add to the win total is a good night, but you can't focus on it for too long.
"Any win is a big win," said West. "Winning is one of the hardest things to do. You put everything into it so to start 2-0 in the region is big. We'll enjoy it tonight but come back ready to be focused tomorrow and get ready for the next one."
Darlington is back on its home court on Friday to host region foe Coosa at 7:30 p.m. Pepperell travels to Armuchee on Friday for a region contest of its own starting at 7:30 p.m.