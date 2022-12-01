A busy night of wrestling took place on Wednesday at Model's Woodward Gymnasium, and the host Blue Devils competed well, going 2-1 in a quad match on their home mats.
Model started strong by defeating Rome 63-6 in the opening dual match of the night before dropping a back-and-forth contest to a tough Dade County team by a 42-36 score. The Devils bounced back, however, to close out the event strong with a 60-12 victory over Cherokee County (Ala.).
"It was a good night for us," said Model head coach Ben Woodall. "We new Dade (County) was going to be tough, but we wrestled well against them and wrestled well overall. We have to clean up some small things in order to have success later, but I'm pleased with how it went tonight."
The Devils had several wrestlers complete 3-0 efforts in the quad match, including Riley Davis, Grayson Phillips and Jonah Houston who all went unbeaten with three pins. Mick Moore also was 3-0 with two pins, and Rylee Kines went 3-0 with one pin.
Model's Noah Allmon and Clay Koehler each contributed two win of their own.
"We've still got a ways to go," said Woodall. "We've got some kids that have only been with us practicing for a few days so we're not quite in shape yet. But everyone got to wrestle tonight and get some time on the mat so that will help us. Our younger kids are doing great things out there and learning, and our leaders are doing really well. We're seeing a lot of good things and are excited about this team."
Rome competed in Wednesday's quad match also, but didn't have its team at full strength due to football still being in the playoffs as well as injuries. Of the Wolves that competed, Tre Goodgame and Turner Curry each picked up a pair of wins, and Jacoby Jone, Evan Lambert an Overman Ambrocio all got in the win column as well.
"This was our first match this season so we're excited about where we are right now," said Rome head coach Juan Pickett. "All the kids are buying in and cheering each other on so this is a good start for us tonight. We saw some good things and made some mistakes too, but we will learn and get better from this."
Model will be back at it on Friday and Saturday when it travels to compete in the Creekview Invitational at Creekview High. Matches will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Rome will travel to Carrollton on Saturday to compete in the Trojan Wars at Carrollton High starting at 9 a.m.