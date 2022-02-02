On Tuesday night in a big-time region battle in Shannon, it was the Model Blue Devils that came out victorious against the Chattooga Indians in overtime, 60-52.
Model (15-5, 6-3 in 7-AA) was able to jump out to an early lead against the Indians leading 12-9 at the end of the first period. The second quarter was full of defense as both teams forced turnovers, which led to a low-scoring quarter for both teams. Model was able to hold the lead heading into the half at 19-18.
As the third quarter began, both teams picked it up offensively. Model was able to outscore the Indians in the quarter, 18-17, to maintain a lead of 37-35 heading into the final period.
Chattooga (14-6, 7-1) was able to hang with Model throughout the entirety of regulation with timely offense. They were able to cash in on a lay-up with under a minute left to tie it up 46-46.
As time was winding down, Model’s Derion Richardson was able to come up big for the Blue Devils by drawing an offensive foul to give Model the ball at the end of the game for a chance to win. Coming out of a timeout, Model’s Cole Mathis got the shot off, but it hit the front iron so the game headed to overtime with the score still 46-46.
In overtime it was all Blue Devils as they used aggressive defense to stifle the Indians' offense. The Model offense was able to hit clutch shots and make free throws down the stretch to outscore the Indians 14-6 in overtime and seal the important victory on their home court.
After the game Model head coach Jacob Travis said that he thought the intensity was a huge key in the victory over a good Chattooga team.
“We defended them much better than the previous matchup against them," said Travis. "They have plenty of firepower on offense, but we were able to be more scrappy. I was happy that we kept our composure in a big game like this.”
Model was led on the night by Fisher, who finished with 16 points. Jeremias Heard was also in double figures with 12, and Richardson added in 10.
Chattooga was led by Damien Smith who dropped a game-high 18 in the loss.
The Blue Devils are back in action on Friday as they visit the Unity Christian Lions for a non-region test at 7:30 p.m.
In the Model-Chattooga girls game earlier on Tuesday:
Chattooga girls 51, Model 47
The Model Lady Blue Devils were not able to overcome an early deficit and fell to the Chattooga Lady Indians on Tuesday.
The first half was a tough one offensively for Model (7-13, 2-7 in 7-AA) as they were held scoreless through the first quarter. In the second quarter, they were able to get back on track by cutting the deficit to 24-9 at the half.
Model showed plenty of fight in the third quarter as they were able to outscore Chattooga 15-10 to pull back within 10 by the end of the quarter at 34-24.
In the fourth quarter, Model was able to pull within four with under a minute left thanks to some tough defense and quick offense late. Model’s Sadie Raughton hit two clutch three’s in the quarter to put the pressure on the Lady Indians.
Chattooga (13-10, 5-3) was able to maintain the four-point lead late with the help of some timely defensive stops and free throws down the stretch.
Model head coach Sally Echols said she was proud of the fight shown tonight by her young team.
“We started slower than we would have liked at the beginning, but we were able to weather the storm and battle back," said Echols. "It was a confidence boost to come back so I am proud of the team tonight for showing heart.”
August Betz was the lone Lady Blue Devil in double figures with 12 points.
Chattooga’s Makiya Parrish had a game-high 21 to lead the Lady Indians.
The Lady Devils have a chance to bounce back on Friday as they visit Unity Christian for a non-region contest starting at 6 p.m.