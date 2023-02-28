Model answered offensively when it needed to and relied on a strong combined pitching effort to earn a 7-2 home win over local non-region foe Darlington on Monday.
The Devils (4-1) grabbed an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first, but Darlington answered with a pair in the top of the third to tie things up at 2-2. Model immediately responded with a three-run bottom half of the inning to reclaim momentum and hold on from there.
Chance Minshew earned the win for the Devils as he started on the mound and went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Jace Armstrong came in to pitch the final two scoreless frame, giving up just one hit and striking out two.
At the plate Reece Grodeman had a hit and two RBIs and Brant Pace had a double, three walks, three stolen bases and two runs scored to lead Model. Minshew added a hit and an RBI, Armstrong drew three walks, drove in a run and scored two and Cooper Dean contributed a hit and scored a run. Hudson Latimer also drew two walks and scored a run.
Tommy Bethel had a double, and RBI and a run scored for Darlington (3-5), and Myles Twyman contributed a pair of hits with a run scored. Logan Floyd drove in a run, and Slade Clevenger and Grey Fricks added a hit apiece.
On the mound for the Tigers, Josh Butler pitched four innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and six walks. Ashton Albers pitched two innings and gave up one run despite not allowing a hit as he struck out two and walked three.
Model will next host Gordon Lee on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for another non-region test. Darlington hosts Mt. Bethel Christian Academy at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.