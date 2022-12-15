Model and Darlington had another chance to round into midseason form on Wednesday as the two teams competed along with Adairsville in a tri-match hosted by the Blue Devils.
Model split in the team results, defeating Darlington 52-16 but falling to Adairsville in a tough match by a 46-33 score.
"We wrestled well but were short a weight class due to some sickness," said Model head coach Ben Woodall. "We have had a couple of good weeks of practice and are starting to get in better shape. We wrestled tough matches and still have plenty to learn. I was proud of the way our younger guys are wrestling. They are progressing really well. Our older guys still have to work on constantly moving throughout each situation."
Individual standouts for the Blue Devils included four wrestlers that went 2-0 on the night with those being Jonah Houston, Bryson McJunkin, Riley Davis and Noah Allmon. Landon Wade also went 1-0.
Darlington had a tough time in the team scores with a limited roster competing on Wednesday but were led by some strong individual results. Aden Davis (132) and Jack Chandler (215) each went 2-0 with two pins, and Adam Roberson (144) was 1-1 with a pin.
"I was very proud of the effort our wrestlers gave in both matches," said Darlington head coach Garvin Edwards. "We are working our way into wrestling shape."
Model will next compete on Saturday as it travels to the Coahulla Creek Duals at Coahulla Creek High starting at 9 a.m.
"Hopefully we will continue to keep progressing," said Woodall. "We have a tough couple weeks of competition coming up and looking forward to battling some difficult teams."
Darlington is also back at it on Saturday as the Tigers will head south to wrestle at the Heard County Invitational at Heard County High.