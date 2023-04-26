Facing possible elimination after splitting a doubleheader in their first-round series vs. Athens Academy on Monday, the Model Blue Devils came out swinging both literally and figuratively in Tuesday's decisive Game 3 to build a substantial lead and roll to a 13-2 win.
Model (27-5) scored three runs in the first, six in the second and four in the third to account for plenty of offense as it was able to finish the game early after getting the visiting Spartans out in the fifth to force the mercy rule with an 11-run lead and clinch a spot in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Along with the big offensive day, the Devils were steady on the mound as Frank Curry started and went four innings to earn the win as he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts. Reece Grodeman came on to work the final inning in relief and didn't allow a run on one hit with two strikeouts.
"I’m very proud of the way the guys responded in Game 3," said Model head coach Brandon Patch. "We had some really good at-bats in the first two innings in three-strike counts that resulted in runs. I thought Frank and Reece did a great job attacking their hitters on the mound."
The bats spread out the productivity in the victory for Model as five different players had multi-hit games and six different players had at least one RBI. Grodeman and Chance Minshew each had a pair of hits, including a triple, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jace Armstrong added a double among two hits with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Cooper Dean was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Brant Pace was 3-for-3 with three runs scored in the leadoff spot, Drake Swiger had a hit and three RBIs and Dillon Silver contributed a hit and an RBI.
Brad Dement had a hit and an RBI for Athens Academy (14-16). Om Patel added a hit and scored a run.
The win pushes Model into the second round where it will host Mount Paran Christian in best-of-3 series. A doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday at noon. Game 3 will be played Monday at 5 p.m. if necessary.
The Devils are looking to advance to the state quarterfinals for the second straight season.