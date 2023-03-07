Model traveled across Floyd County and cranked out 11 hits for a big offensive day in a 10-2 win at Armuchee on Monday.
The Devils (5-3) scored two runs in the first and four in the third to break the game open before adding single runs in the fourth and sixth and two more in the seventh.
Model’s bats were led by Hudson Latimer in the leadoff spot with a 3-for-5 day, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jared Terhune and Cooper Dean each added a pair of hits, including a double and an RBI. Dean also drew two walks, stole two bases and scored three runs.
Other offensive contributors included Brant Pace with a pair of hits and an RBI, Reece Grodeman with a hit and two RBIs, Drake Swiger with an RBI and Jace Armstrong with a hit, two walks and a run scored.
Armstrong got the win on the mound after pitching six innings and allowing two unearned runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Frank Curry pitched the final frame and didn’t allow a hit or a run while striking out two. Neither pitcher issued a walk.
Armuchee (6-3) was limited to four hits, with two coming from Chandler Desanto. Ethan Campbell and Jaiden Bunch each added a hit and scored a run.
Jack Rogers pitched three innings for the Indians and allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts and a pair of walks. Jackson Coonley pitched one inning of relief and gave up a run without allowing a hit and walking three, while Braxton Honea tossed two innings and gave up one run on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.
Model was back on the road Tuesday to visit Heard County and will host Armuchee on Friday at 6 p.m. Armuchee visited Temple on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Model boys 10, Fannin County 4The Devils got offensive contributions from several players for a big home win in region play.
Model (5-3-1, 3-1 7-AA) saw Lakin Dancause, Grayson Davis and Elijah Marshall each score two goals, while Dancause added an assist. Evans Drinkard, Zeke Donner, Benton Potts and Matthew Navarro each scored one goal.
Jack Robinson and Brennan Dial contributed three assists apiece, while Jonathan Ogle and Eric Flores each had one.
Tanner Couey recorded eight saves in goal for the Devils, who will travel to Murray County on Wednesday for a region test starting at 7 p.m.
Model girls 4, Fannin County 0
The Lady Devils pulled away with a big second half to earn a region home win and stay unbeaten.
Model (7-0, 4-0 7-AA) led 1-0 at the half before adding three goals in the final 40 minutes. Goals were scored by four different players, including Camila Laguna, Madison Parker, Jordyn Merritt and Claire Allmon.
Briley Sims had two assists, while Parker and Payton Brown had one apiece. Ryli Howe and Emma Couch each played a half at keeper to combine for the shutout, with Howe recording four saves and Couch having one.
The Lady Devils will be on the road at Murray County on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
TENNIS Armuchee sweeps Chattooga
The Armuchee girls and boys kept their strong starts to the season going by each tallying 5-0 wins over Chattooga in region play at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Lady Indians (3-1, 3-1 7-A Division I) swept singles points, with Isabel Morales (No. 1), Kileigh Barcomb (No. 2) and Mallory Hulsey (No. 3) picking up wins. They continued the dominance in doubles play, with the No. 1 team of Aubrie Cordle and Kelsey Wooten and the No. 2 team of Peyton Faulk and Addison Blanton both winning in two sets.
On the boys side, Armuchee (3-1, 3-1 7-A Division 1) saw Cade Henderson (No. 1), Cooper Jenkins (No. 2) and Bo Barrett (No. 3) win the singles lines. The No. 1 doubles pair of Jordan Joyce and Sam Woodard picked up a win as well, while the No. 2 doubles team of Dylan Pierce and Ryan Strickland won by forfeit.
Armuchee was back on the courts Tuesday to host region foe Pepperell and will visit Trion on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Model takes down Woodland on the road
The Devils and Lady Devils each defeated Woodland 5-0 on the road on Monday.
The Model boys won all three singles matches, thanks to Ethan Ellison (No. 1), Cooper Heard (No. 2) and John David Cunningham (No. 3). Cunningham rallied back from losing the first set to take the match in a third-set tiebreaker.
Doubles wins for the Devils came from the pair of Daniel Veillon and Malachi Veillon (No. 1), and the pair of Sam Rutland and Luke Tanner (No. 2).
The Lady Devils swept all three singles matches as well, with wins from Tori Calvert (No. 1), Caroline Goss (No. 2) and Nora Stone (No. 3). Stone dropped a close first set but battled back to win the match in a third-set tiebreaker.
Completing the sweep were the doubles teams of Amara Howard and Bella Peed (No. 1), and Althea Holden and Morgan Wood (No. 2).
Model hosted Cartersville on Tuesday and will host Gordon Central in a region match on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Spring Sports Coverage For spring sports coverage, coaches, assistant coaches, team statisticians or team representatives are asked to send scores, stats and info to afarrer@rn-t.com.