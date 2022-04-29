Model’s bats provided plenty of support in Game 1 and not quite as much in Game 2, but both offensive efforts were plenty to back up a pair of dominant starts from Davis Chastain and Jace Armstrong on Friday.
Chastain and Armstrong were both impressive on the mound as each earned wins with great outings in a Devils’ home sweep of Heard County in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs. Model (25-4) won Game 1 by a 10-1 score as Chastain tossed six innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out 15, and they followed that up with a 2-1 victory in Game 2 as Armstrong went the distance for the complete game as he gave up just one run on five hits and struck out six.
“I thought both of our starters were fantastic,” said Model head coach Brandon Patch. “They are both leaders on this team and the kind of kids you want to have the ball in big games. They both threw a ton of strikes and kept (Heard County) batters off balance. In Game 1 we had a little more run support, but I felt like we hit it well in Game 2, too. We just didn’t find a hole.”
In Game 1, Heard County (11-18) scored a run in the top of the first to grab the early lead, but the Devils responded immediately, scoring two in the bottom half of the inning. Model added to their lead with three in the second and three more in the third before scoring their final two runs in the sixth.
Armstrong was huge at the plate in Game 1 with a 3-for-4 effort that included a homer, a triple and three RBIs. Chastain also had two hits, including a solo homer and a double, Jacob Brock and Drake Swiger each had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs and Brant Pace also contributed two hits and drove in a run. Jake Ashley, who had a stellar day behind the plate at catcher blocking multiple strike-3 calls in the dirt, also had a hit and drew two walks.
After Chastain reached his maximum pitch count at the end of the sixth, Brock came on to throw a scoreless inning of relief in the seventh and struck out two.
Game 2 started very similarly with Heard County scoring a run in the bottom of the first on a solo homer from John Paul Awbrey, but once again Model answered right back. They scored a run in the top of the second on a two-out, RBI single by Dillon Silver to even things up.
In the next inning Armstrong helped his own cause with an RBI groundout that ended up being the decisive run in the contest as he would go on to shut down the Braves on the mound.
Armstrong’s most stressful pitches in the contest came in the sixth as Heard County had back-to-back singles to lead off the inning and place runners at first and second with no outs. But Armstrong made a great diving stop on a bunt attempt by the next hitter and fired the ball to third to get the lead runner for the first out. The Devils followed that up with another stellar defensive play as Chastain fielded a tough short-hop at short, stepped on second base and fired the ball to first to complete the double play and end the inning.
“I’m really happy with how I pitched today and how I bounced back after giving up the home run in the first inning,” said Armstrong. “To hold them scoreless for six innings after that felt great, and I owe a lot of that to my defense behind me. We had a bunch of different guys make big plays in the field today, and it really came down to our defense in Game 2.”
Silver was the lone Model player with multiple hits in Game 2, and Swiger and Chastain also had a hit and a run scored apiece.
Model advanced to the second round for the third straight postseason and will host the winner of the Cook-Washington County series starting Wednesday, once again at Gary York Field, which Patch and Armstrong both said is a huge positive for their team.
“Survive and advance now,” said Patch. “Whoever it is that we play next is going to be good. At this point, everyone is good. They made the playoffs for a reason. We’ll start our recovery process after today and get back to work to try to figure out a way to beat whoever we play next. I’m glad we will play here because our Model community does a great job supporting us and making this place a great home-field advantage.”
“I’m glad we get to keep playing, especially for our seniors who get to continue their career,” added Armstrong. “We want to make a deep run. We want to play in front of our home fans as many times as possible. Everyone is so supportive, and the way they stood and cheered for us today on those big plays and big pitches, it really gave us a lot of momentum.”