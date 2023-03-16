Model baseball opened its region schedule in thunderous fashion on Wednesday, sweeping a home doubleheader over Gordon Central with 17-0 and 15-0 wins.
In Game 1, it only took the Devils (10-3, 2-0 7-AA) two and a half innings to get the job done as they scored seven in the first and 10 in the seventh before getting Gordon Central out in the third to force the mercy rule.
Leading the way at the plate was Hudson Latimer and Jace Armstrong who each went 3-for-3. Latimer had a triple among his three hits to go with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Armstrong had a double and two RBIs.
Chance Minshew and Dillon Silver each contributed a double and two RBIs, and Cooper Dean had a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Brant Pace added a hit and scored two runs, and Carter Oyler and Reece Grodeman each had an RBI.
On the mound Armstrong pitched two innings to earn the win, giving up no runs on one hit with six strikeouts. Jared Terhune came in to pitch the third and didn't allow a run or a hit and struck out one.
In Game 2, the Devils scored early and often once again with 10 in the first, three in the second and two in the third to force the mercy rule. Oyler and Sam Brownlow each had two hits and two RBIs, and Winston Cash contributed a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Other Model offensive contributors were Cooper Watson with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, Ryan Camp with a hit and an RBI and Terhune, Dean and Pace all with an RBI.
Minshew got the win after pitching two innings and allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts. Latimer pitched the third and didn't allow a run or a hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
The Devils were at Gordon Central on Thursday to wrap up the three-game series and will host North Murray on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to begin another three-game region series.
BASEBALL
Darlington 9, Armuchee 4
The Tigers put together a huge sixth inning to overcome a three-run deficit on Wednesday and defeat Armuchee for the second straight day to clinch a win in the three-game region series.
Darlington (7-8, 2-3 7-A Division I) trailed the Indians 4-1 going to the bottom of the sixth before rallying for eight runs to completely turn the game around.
Ashton Albers had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Tigers' bats, and Myles Twyman contributed a hit and two RBIs. Tommy Bethel added two hits and an RBI, and Slade Clevenger also went 2-for-3. Bagley Larry contributed a hit and two walks.
On the mound Albers picked up the win in relief as he pitched the final three innings and allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Joshua Butler started and got a no decision after tossing four innings and allowing three runs on three hits with four walks.
"Great win for the program today, especially being down three runs going into the bottom of the sixth," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "Hats off to (Armuchee's) Luke Lively. He did a good job holding us at bay for five innings. Our guys never gave up, eventually breaking the game open. Huge at-bat by Myles with runners in scoring position to tie the game after Ashton doubled to bring us within one run.
"Can't express enough how proud we were of the guys continuing to battle at the plate. We knew they were going to come in ready to play. Ashton did a tremendous job coming in to relieve Butler and getting the win."
Armuchee (6-7, 0-2) got a hit and an RBI apiece from Blake Bathis and Ethan Campbell. Jaiden Bunch also drove in a run, and Jack Rogers and Chandler Desanto each had a hit and scored a run.
Luke Lively started and went five innings before running into trouble in the sixth as he took the loss on the mound for the Indians. His final line was five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Braxton Honea pitched 2/3 innings in relief and gave up one run on one hit with one strikeout and two walks, and Blaine Ragland pitched 1/3 innings and gave up two unearned runs on no hits.
The two teams were at Armuchee on Thursday to wrap up the three-game series. Darlington will visit Trion on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to begin a three-gage series in 7-A Division I.
Armuchee will host Chattooga on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to open another three-game region series.
TENNIS
Model sweeps region matches
The Devils and Lady Devils both took care of business to earn wins in 7-AA play at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Wednesday.
The Model boys won at all five lines for a 5-0 score, sweeping singles matches thanks to Ethan Ellison (No. 1), Cooper Heard (No. 2) and Orgil Adams (No. 3) and winning both doubles matches thanks to the team of John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon (No. 1) and the team of Luke Tanner and Daniel Veillon (No. 2).
The Model girls won 4-1 over North Murray with singles wins from No. 1 Tori Calvert and No. 2 Caroline Goss and doubles wins from the duo of Bella Peed and Amara Howard (No. 1) and the duo of Annie Couey and Mimi Howard (No. 2). Althea Holden battled at No. 3 singles before eventually dropping a back-and-forth 10-point tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets.
Model was on the road on Thursday for a region match at Murray County and will visit Haralson County on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.