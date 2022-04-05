Model made easy work of Gordon Central on Monday afternoon as they swept a doubleheader in dominant fashion to open the Region 7-AA series with a pair of wins.
The Blue Devils (16-3, 10-1 in 7-AA) won 15-0 in three innings in Game 1 on Monday and followed that up with a 22-3 victory in Game 2.
Leading the way for Model in Game 1 was Davis Chastain who had a big day at the plate and on the mound. The senior pitched three innings of perfect baseball for the win as he didn't allow a run, a hit or a walk while striking out all nine batters. At the plate, Chastain went 2-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Also contributing offensively in the Game 1 win was Landon Cantrell with two hits, and RBI and a run scored, Jace Armstrong and Brant Pace each with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, Jake Ashley and Kyle Kessler with a hit and an RBI apiece, Jacob Brock with two walks and two runs scored, Dillon Silver with a hit, a walk and a run scored and Winston Cash and Chance Minshew with two runs scored apiece.
In Game 2, Model scored 12 runs in the first and 10 in the second to make it a short game by mercy rule in three innings. Cantrell got the win by pitching three innings for the shortened complete game and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out eight. Cantrell also had a hit and four RBIs at the plate.
Also making their mark at the plate in the Game 2 win were Pace with two hits and two RBIs, Sam Brownlow with a hit, an RBI and four runs scored, Frank Curry with a hit and two RBIs, Carter Oyler and Hudson Latimer with a hit and an RBI apiece, Kessler with a hit, two walks and three runs scored, Silver with two walks and three runs scored, Ryan Camp with an RBI and a run scored, Armstrong with a hit and a run scored and Chastain and Cooper Dean with two runs scored apiece.
Model will travel to Gordon Central on Thursday to complete the series with a game starting at 5 p.m.