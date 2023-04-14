The Model Blue Devils continued their unbeaten run through the region schedule on Thursday with a doubleheader sweep of Fannin County on the road.
Model (23-3, 15-0 7-AA) defeated the host Rebels 5-4 in Game 1 on Thursday and completed the sweep with a 7-3 win in the nightcap. The Devils, who have now won 19 straight games, set up a big upcoming week with the wins as they need to win just one of its three-game series vs. Rockmart to clinch the region title.
In Game 1 on Thursday the Devils fell behind 3-0 after one inning but worked their way back into the game with two in the third and scored three in the fifth to pull ahead and hold on for the win.
Drake Swiger had a pair of hits and two RBIs while Jace Armstrong contributed a hit and two RBIs to lead the offense. Brant Pace drove in the other run and had a hit and a run scored, and Chance Minshew had a hit and scored two runs. Hudson Latimer also had a hit and scored a run.
Reece Grodeman got the win on the mound after pitching five innings in relief and allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Frank Curry pitched the first two innings and gave up three unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
In Game 2 the Devils fell behind 3-0 once again after four innings but rallied for five runs in the fifth to turn the game around. They added two insurance runs in the sixth and held on for the sweep.
Minshew led the way at the plate with a pair of hits, including a triple, to go with three RBIs. Armstrong added a double and two RBIs, and Latimer had a pair of hits and scored two runs. Dillon Silver chipped in with a double and an RBI, and Pace also had a hit and drove in a run.
Minshew got the win on the mound after pitching the first four innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Cooper Dean pitched the final three innings and allowed no runs on just one hit with five strikeouts and one walk.
Model will open its final region series of the season on Tuesday when it travels to Rockmart for a 5:45 p.m. first pitch.