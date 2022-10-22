The Model Blue Devils had the effort on Friday night, but the execution was just a little bit off against the visiting North Murray Mountaineers.
In what was essentially a game that could've gone a long way in clinching the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AA for the state playoffs for Model, but North Murray pulled out a 35-28 win over the Blue Devils on Senior Night at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium.
Model (5-4, 3-2 Region 7-AA) will now look to close out the regular season with a win next week at Gordon Central and could still possibly earn the No. 2 seed based on tiebreakers.
North Murray (6-3, 4-1) closes the regular season against Rockmart in two weeks.
Model struck first against North Murray, sacking Mountaineer all-region senior quarterback Seth Griffin twice on the Mountaineers’ first drive and then forcing him to fumble on their second drive. Brant Pace returned it 35 yards, and two plays later, Model quarterback Jake Sanders hit Pace for an 11-yard touchdown. Daniel Veillon’s PAT made it 7-0.
North Murray tied things up late in the quarter when running back Judson Petty took a lateral from Griffin and threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Walker James. The extra point made it 7-7.
Midway through the second period, Petty scored on a 47-yard TD run to make it 14-7, but the Blue Devils’ Jeremiah Gamble returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, igniting the home crowd and tying the game at 14-14.
North Murray took just four plays to reclaim the lead, going up 21-14 when Griffin hit Petty for a 47-yard scoring strike.
In the third quarter, the Mountaineers chewed up almost six minutes of clock on a 13-play, 91-yard drive that culminated in a Griffin 13-yard TD pass to Jadyn Rice and a 27-14 lead.
Model cut it to one score in the fourth quarter, when Sanders hit Gamble for a 52-yard scoring strike on third-and-14. The PAT made it 27-21 with 8:37 to play.
North Murray then finished off a 75-yard, six-play drive with a 16-yard TD run by Petty and a two-point conversion to extend the lead to 35-21.
Model rallied for one last drive, going 55 yards in six plays, cutting the lead to 35-28 on a 22-yard TD pass from Sanders to Jayden Hames. However, North Murray ground out the last 3:55 off the clock with nine straight running plays.
Petty finished the night with 192 yards on 25 carries and two TDs. Griffin was held below his average, going just 10-of-17 for 150 yards and two touchdowns, but he managed the offense and the clock like a veteran.
Sanders was 10-of-26 passing for Model for 146 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.