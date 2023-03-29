It took a couple innings to get going, but once it did, Model's offense scored and continued to score to support a strong outing from starter Jace Armstrong in an 8-2 home win over Murray County on Tuesday as the Devils remained unbeaten in 7-AA play.
Model (15-3, 7-0 7-AA) grabbed the lead with a pair of runs in the second inning and added another in the third to go up 3-0. After getting out of a jam in the top of the third with Armstrong allowing only one run in the frame, the Devils' bats put the game out of reach with a four-run bottom of the inning.
"I thought we ran the bases really well today and scored some big runs when we needed them," said Model head coach Brandon Patch. "We took extra bases when we could, moved up on throws in the dirt and were really reading throws well. I really like that because every extra run you can get is important. I thought we hit some balls really well today. We hit some to the opposite field and got some timely hits. We laced a few balls that were caught too. You can't do anything about that. Sometimes an out is still a good at-bat."
After Murray County (1-14, 0-10) scored its only other run in the game in the sixth to make it 7-2, Model added one more insurance run in the bottom of the inning and held steady from there.
Armstrong went six innings and allowed two runs on just one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks to earn the win. He got in a couple tough spots in the game but was able to work out of them with minimal damage.
Murray County loaded the bases with one out in the third after scoring a run earlier in the inning, but Armstrong induced a hard ground ball right back at him that he fielded, threw home for one out and catcher Drake Swiger fired to first for an inning-ending double play.
"That was a huge 1-2-3 double play to get out of that inning when it was still a close game," said Patch. "That ball was hit hard, but Jace did a good job of gloving it and starting the double play. He is a good one to have on the mound especially in situations like that. He can keep things together well in pressure situations and get big outs. He pitched well for us today and has been a good leader for our team this year."
Reece Grodeman came on in relief of Armstrong in the seventh and pitched a scoreless inning to finish the game as he allowed one hit and struck out two.
Hudson Latimer led the Devils at the plate with a 3-for-4 day from the leadoff spot with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cooper Dean and Swiger both had a double with Dean driving in a run, and Brant Pace also had a triple and an RBI. Chance Minshew came through with a pinch-hit triple and scored a run.
Tristyn Perry and Mason Weaver each had an RBI for Murray County, and Trae Davenport and Landon Bennett had the only two hits. Bennett scored two runs.
Model will be on the road on Friday at Murray County for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. to close out the three-game series.
"We've still got a lot of work to do and are still figuring some things out," said Patch of his team. "We have a relatively young roster so every time out we're learning something and trying to improve. I do see growth in a lot of our guys. We need to keep getting better though because we still have to play some really good teams coming up."