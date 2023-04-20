After clinching their second straight region title with a win Tuesday, the Model Blue Devils wrapped up the regular season with a split of a doubleheader at home against Rockmart on Wednesday.
Model (25-4, 17-1 7-AA) earned a 6-1 victory in the first game Wednesday to extend its win streak to 21 games but suffered a 5-4 loss after surrendering several early runs to Rockmart in the nightcap.
In Wednesday’s first contest, Model scored four runs over the first three innings to grab control and added two more insurance runs in the sixth. Frank Curry earned the win after pitching six innings and allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks, while Reece Grodeman came on to pitch the seventh and tossed a scoreless frame, allowing one hit and striking out one.
At the plate for the Devils, Cooper Dean had a double and three RBIs to lead the charge. Jace Armstrong added a pair of hits, an RBI and two runs scored, while Dillon Silver also had two hits and an RBI.
Brant Pace contributed a double and scored a run, Cooper Watson had a hit and scored a run and Grodeman drew two walks and scored a run.
The second game of the doubleheader saw Rockmart (17-10, 14-4) score four runs in the top of the first to snatch momentum early in the contest. The Jackets were able to add one more in the second.
Model rallied to within one thanks to one run in the second, one in the fourth and two in the fifth, but it couldn’t get any closer in the final innings.
Jake Bailey had a pair of hits and two runs scored, while Hunter Atkins was 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Rockmart bats. Rob Yagyu and Neyland Hulsey each added a hit and an RBI, while Calliyon Thompson drove in a run and scored a run.
Yagyu got the win on the mound after pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Braedyn Roberson secured the save thanks to 2 2/3 innings of scoreless work as he allowed just one hit and struck out two.
Dean took the loss for Model after going two innings and giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits with three walks. Winston Cash came on to pitch five innings in relief and didn’t allow a run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Grodeman had a pair of doubles and run scored at the plate for the Devils, while Drake Swiger contributed a double and an RBI. Dean and Pace each drove in a run as well.
Model now enters the Class AA state playoffs as the No. 1 seed from the region and will host a first-round opponent next week, with a date and time to be announced.
Rockmart will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs as a No. 3 seed.