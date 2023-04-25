Circumstances can change quickly in a playoff series, and Monday's afternoon action between Model and Athens Academy in the Class AA first round is perfect proof of that.
After racking up 14 hits and 10 runs and limiting Athens Academy to just two hits of its own in a run-rule shortened, 10-0 Devils' victory in Game 1, the visiting Spartans turned things around in Game 2, scoring an early run and rallying for a walk-off homer in the seventh to defeat Model 5-3 to force a split and a decisive Game 3 on Wednesday.
Athens Academy (14-15) grabbed an early lead with a run in the bottom of the first in Game 2 and fought back each time Model dealt an offensive blow. The Devils (26-5) rallied in front with a pair of runs in the top of the third, but the Spartans answered right back in the bottom half of the inning with two to reclaim the lead.
Once again Model clawed for a run in the top of the seventh to tie it up at 3-3 and keep hopes alive of a comeback, but Athens Academy's Sam Bush belted a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the bottom half of the inning to end the game and extend the series.
"That's just a tough game," said Model head coach Brandon Patch after the Game 2 loss. "We didn't hit the ball like we're capable of, and every time we squared a ball up, it seemed like it was right at somebody. Just an unfortunate way for it to go, but that happens."
Bush finished with a pair of hits, including the dramatic homer and a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored and also got the win on the mound as he came on in relief in the sixth and went 1 1/3 innings and gave up one run on no hits with one walk. Om Patel started Game 2 for the Spartans and went 5 2/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Along with Bush's offensive exploits, other Spartans with contributions at the plate in Game 2 were Hampton Johnson and Crawford Grow with a hit and an RBI apiece and Patel with two hits and a run scored. Brad Dement also had a hit and scored a run.
Chance Minshew took the loss for Model despite doing solid work and saving the team from having to use any more arms, which could've played a factor in Wednesday's Game 3. Minshew went six innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Trailing 3-2 going to the top of the seventh in Game 2, Model's Cooper Dean drew a lead-off walk and proceeded to steal second. Carter Oyler then sacrificed him to third and was able to reach as well on an errant throw to first. Dillon Silver then grounded into a fielder's choice to drive in the tying run, but that was all the offensive damage the Devils could do in the inning.
"It was a good job by Dean to get on and steal second after getting a good jump," said Patch. "Then Carter got a good bunt down. We got that run in, but having first and third and no outs, you really want to be able to score more than one there. That hurt us a little, but sometimes it goes that way."
Brant Pace had a hit and a pair of RBIs to lead the Model bats in Game 2. Silver had a hit to go with his RBI fielder's choice, and Dean, Minshew and Reece Grodeman had the only other hits.
Game 1 was a completely different story as Model got three early runs in the bottom of the first and continued to add on with one each in the third and fourth and five in the sixth to force the mercy rule. Jace Armstrong was dominant on the mound as well with a shortened complete-game shutout effort, going six innings and allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts to earn the win.
Pace was big in the middle of the Devils' lineup in Game 1, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Armstrong had a double among two hits with two RBIs, and Grodeman and Silver each contributed a pair of hits and an RBI. Grodeman had a double among his two hits.
Oyler was the fifth Devil with two hits to go with two runs scored, Drake Swiger had a hit and two RBIs and Minshew chipped in with a hit and an RBI.
Bush had the only two hits in Game 1 for Athens Academy. Bo Stephens took the loss after pitching the first five innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Tucker Rhodes pitched the final 2/3 and gave up five runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Patch said going to Game 3 wasn't in the initial plans for his team's first-round series, but they were ready to come back on Wednesday refocused and ready.
"You've got to turn the page quick," said Patch. "You can't dwell on it and go back to work. We've got some arms that we feel good about so we're going to throw them out there and do what we can do to get a win. That's the plan."