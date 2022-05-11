Like they have all year, Model battled to the very end, but one big Lovett inning was eventually too much to overcome as the Lions earned a 5-2 victory in the decisive game of their Class AA elite eight series to bring the Blue Devils' special 2022 season to an end on Wednesday.
Lovett (27-8) put together a five-run third inning that proved to be the difference in the contest as they strung together several hits, including two coming with two outs to drive home the final three runs of the frame, to take a 5-0 lead.
Coming up with clutch hits for the Lions in the decisive inning was Daniel Sams with an RBI single, Corey Nelson with a two-run single and Christopher Fielden with an RBI single that was coupled with a perfectly-executed squeeze bunt by Logan Givens to drive in a run as well.
Model, who bounced back to win Game 2 on Tuesday night to force the doubleheader split and the decisive Game 3 on Wednesday, didn't go away quietly, however, as Jake Ashley crushed a two-run homer in the fourth to cut the deficit to three runs. They then put two runners on in the sixth and one in the seventh to give themselves a chance at the plate but ultimately couldn't drive another one in to get any closer.
"Our kids battled and never quit, and that's really all you can ask of them," said Model head coach Brandon Patch. "We had some unfortunate things that didn't go our way today, but we battled to the bitter end. We just couldn't get the big hit when we needed to today. We got guys on but couldn't get them in. Credit to (Lovett) too. They made some very good defensive plays that got them out of jams. Tip of the cap to them."
Model's Chance Minshew got the start in Game 3 and pitched well through the first few innings, getting Lovett to hit the ball on the ground several times to allow his defense to make plays behind him. He hit a little rough patch in the third when the Lions strung together several hits and was lifted in favor of Jacob Brock, who was able to get the Devils out of the third inning with just five runs allowed.
Minshew finished going 2 2/3 and allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits, struck out one and walked two as he took the loss. Brock pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief and didn't allow a run on just two hits while striking out two and walking two.
"Chance got some tough luck today," said Patch. "He rolled several ground balls that just snuck through or we didn't make the play we needed to make...just some tough luck. He's just a sophomore, but he went out and competed for us in a tough spot. We wanted to get him more innings during the season, but it just didn't work out with injuries and different circumstances. Brock came in and did a good job of holding them right where they were and giving us a chance after that."
Conner Partin got the start for Lovett and pitched well as he earned the win by going 6 1/3 innings and giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out five. Sams came in to get the final two outs in the seventh to earn the save.
Offensively for the Lions, Sams finished with two hits and an RBI, Nelson added a hit and two RBIs, Fielden had a hit and an RBI and Anderson Beavor, Kai Cunningham and Partin all contributed a hit and a run scored.
Ashley led the Model bats with a pair of hits, including his two-run homer and a double. Jace Armstrong added a hit and scored a run, and Brock, Drake Swiger, Landon Cantrell and Davis Chastain all had a hit as well.
Lovett advances to the Class AA final four where they will visit Vidalia next week with a berth in the state championship game on the line.
The loss ends Model's season that included the program's first region title since 1971 and deepest postseason run since the early 1960s. Patch said he is proud of his group for all they accomplished this season and can't say enough about the leadership shown by his upperclassmen.
"Our seniors did a great job buying in to a way of doing things and setting the tone," said Patch. "Our leadership was just outstanding. We don't have the success we had without those leaders, and that includes our juniors too."