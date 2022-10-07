The Model Blue Devils had their most impressive performance of the season on Friday night, dominating the two-time defending Region 7-AA champion Fannin County Rebels 24-0 at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium.
It was the Blue Devils’ first win over Fannin County after losing the last two seasons by a combined score of 77-14.
“I was happy with how the kids responded,” said Model coach Jeff Hunnicutt. “It was a big win coming off of how we played last week (in a loss to Rockmart). We challenged the kids this week that if they want to finish in the top two in the region and host a state playoff game, those goals are all still in front of them. This was a good first step.”
Model improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the region, while Fannin County fell to 3-3 and 1-1. The loss also snapped the Rebels’ three-game winning streak.
The Blue Devils defense — which gave up 48 points last week at Rockmart — responded with its second shutout of the season. Fannin County had averaged over 36 points and 334 yards per game this year, but against Model, the Rebels only managed 62 yards of total offense and never got past Model’s 42-yard line.
After a scoreless first quarter that saw the two teams combine for five punts, Model finally drew first blood. Marching 88 yards in 12 plays, Model hit paydirt when quarterback Jake Sanders threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Brant Pace. Daniel Veillon’s PAT gave Model a 7-0 lead.
That was the score at halftime and until late in the third period, when Model went on a 12-play, 64-yard scoring drive that ended on a 23-yard field goal by Veillon to make it 10-0.
Early in the fourth quarter, Fannin County held Model on fourth-and-short from the 10-yard line. But on the Rebels next play, they fumbled the ball and Model’s Riley Chapman recovered at the 12-yard line.
On the following play, Sanders sprinted into the end zone from 12 yards out, and Veillon’s kick made it 17-0.
Pace forced a Fannin County fumble on its next play from scrimmage, and Riley Davis recovered at the Rebels 32-yard line. Two plays later, Joey Samples put the final nail in the coffin with a 4-yard TD run.
Model finished with 304 yards of offense, while the defense finished with four sacks and two turnovers.
Model travels to Haralson County next week. Fannin County hosts North Murray.