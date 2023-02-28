The Model Blue Devils are the final hope from Rome and Floyd County in the prep basketball postseason as they prepare for a Class AA state quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday vs. Dodge County at Woodard Gymnasium.
Here is a look at all the info needed to get prepared for what should be a thrilling game and wild atmosphere:
Class AA Elite Eight
Dodge County (23-3) at Model (22-4)
GAME INFO: The game will be played Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at Model High School
SEEDS: Model is the No. 1 seed from Region 7-AA; Dodge County is the No. 1 seed from Region 1-AA. (Model received home-court advantage due to the GHSA’s universal coin flip for the quarterfinal round.)
STATE RANKINGS: Model — No. 11 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Dodge County — No. 14.
PREVIOUS GAME: Model defeated Washington 52-44 in second round; Dodge County defeated Putnam County 85-82
MODEL INFO: The Devils are back in the elite eight for the second straight season but looking for their first-ever trip to the final four with a win. … Model has won six straight and 16 of its last 17 games entering Wednesday's matchup. … Big man Jeremias Heard has scored 51 points combined in the last three games with 19 against North Murray in the region championship, 12 against Athens Academy in the first round and 20 against Washington in the second round.
DODGE COUNTY INFO: The Indians are red-hot as they have won 14 straight games with their last loss coming on Jan. 14. … Dodge County averages scoring 63.8 points per game while allowing just 50 points per game. … They are in the elite eight after falling in the first round last year and missing the playoffs the previous three seasons.
COACH QUOTE: "Dodge County is a strong offensive and defensive team with a few dynamic scorers. They shoot the 3 well and will be a challenge to keep out of the paint." -Model head coach Jacob Travis
WHAT’S NEXT: The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of the Providence Christian-Spencer game in the Class AA semifinals Saturday at 4 p.m. at Georgia College and State University.