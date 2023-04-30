Two complete-game gems on the mound and timely offense led the Mount Paran Christian Eagles to a sweep of Model on Saturday afternoon in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Mount Paran (26-4) rode back-to-back impressive outings by Tate McKee and Luke Dotson as each went the distance and struck out double-digit batters to lead the way for their team into the state quarterfinals with 3-1 and 7-1 victories over the host Devils.
"McKee in Game 1 went seven innings and only threw 79 pitches. He was just getting after it and really commanding everything," said Mount Paran head coach Kyle Reese. "And then Dotson in Game 2, he fell behind some early, but he settled in and started challenging guys. Just two really good performances by those two, and we were able to give them some runs to work with."
McKee, a Georgia Tech commit, got the Game 1 start and was literally unhittable for the first several innings as he carried a perfect game into the fifth. Model (27-7) scored its lone run in that fifth inning thanks to an RBI single by Drake Swiger, but McKee regrouped and held the Devils right there.
In all, McKee went seven innings and gave up one run on two hits with 14 strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.
The Eagles' offense put together one big inning, which proved to be all they needed behind McKee. They pushed across three runs in the third thanks to an RBI double by Carson Hodges, an RBI on a fielder's choice by Will Hennessey and a well-executed squeeze bunt by Gabe Hester to make it 3-0.
Model's Jace Armstrong was stellar on the bump in Game 1 as well despite taking the tough-luck loss as he also went the distance for a complete game, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
"You just have to tip your cap to their two guys. They were great today against us, but Jace was outstanding for us too," said Model head coach Brandon Patch. "He had every pitch working, and he competed and gave us a chance. The ball just didn't bounce our way. That's the way it goes sometimes especially against good teams. Both their starters threw a lot of strikes, and we just couldn't quite do enough offensively. We mad a few mistakes on the bases that cost us when I thought we could've had some bigger innings."
Along with Swiger's RBI single, Reece Grodeman had the only other hit in Game 1 for Model with a double. Neither team had a player with more than one hit in the contest.
McKee contributed a double at the plate for Mount Paran, and Garrett Droege had a hit and an RBI.
With one game in hand, Mount Paran turned to the Mississippi State commit Dotson in Game 2, and the lefty delivered another incredible outing to seal the playoff series win. He pitched all seven innings and gave up one run on six hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks.
He gave up a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Model's Cooper Dean, but after he got out of the jam with no further damage, his offense responded immediately with a three-run bottom half of the inning and never looked back.
The Eagles added one in the fifth and three more insurance runs in the sixth, and Dotson took care of things from there, including striking out the final three batters in order in the seventh.
"The way we came back and scored right after they got that run was key because (Model) has a great ballclub, and you can't let a team like that get momentum, especially in a doubleheader or a playoff series," said Reese. "Coach Patch does a great job, and they are a class group of guys and very good ballplayers so you've got to be able to answer when they score or that momentum can go the other way really fast."
Hodges continued his big day offensively for the Eagles in Game 2 by cranking a two-run homer and later adding an RBI double.
Braden Gabel was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Kyle Crisp had a pair of hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and a run scored. Sean Westmoreland also had a double and an RBI.
Dean was 3-for-3 in Game 2 for Model with an RBI, and Armstrong added a hit and a run scored. Grodeman and Brant Pace had the only other two hits for the Devils.
Mount Paran now advances to the state quarterfinals where it will visit fellow No. 1 seed Jeff Davis for a best-of-three series starting with a doubleheader May 6.
The season comes to an end for Model after winning its second straight region title and advancing to the second round for the fourth straight postseason (not counting the Covid-shortened 2020 season).
"It stinks when it's over," said Patch. "This is such an enjoyable group to be around. They get along, they work hard and I'll say 98 percent of the time they do everything I ask. That's the worst part about it is you just want to be together with this group longer. Only one team gets to be together all the way to the end to win that state championship, and we are going to keep working to be that team one day.
"These seniors will be missed. They are the first ones out every day to get the field ready, they are all good in the classroom, we haven't had any behavior problems with them and they take hard coaching well. And they are good to our younger guys too. You hate to lose a tremendous group like that. But we have a very good group coming back too and a solid JV team. We've got younger guys that could start on a lot of teams that I've coached over the 21 or 22 years I've been here, and having competition like that in practice helps you build your program."