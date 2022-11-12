The Model Blue Devils played well in Friday night’s Class AA state playoff opener.
The problem was that Union County played one of its best games of the year.
The visiting Panthers didn’t get rattled after falling behind early to the Blue Devils, scoring touchdowns on three consecutive long drives in the first half to take a commanding lead and seize control en route to a 28-14 win in the first state playoff game hosted at Model in seven years.
Union County, the No. 3 seed out of Region 8-AA, will advance to the second round face the undefeated South Atlanta Hornets, who beat Landmark Christian 44-21 on Friday.
Model, the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AA, ends its season at 6-5.
"I thought our guys kept playing hard all night," said Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt. "Union County played like what we expected. We knew on defense, they would bring pressure from a lot of places, and on offense, they had a lot of short timing routes. We tried to disrupt their timing and drop eight guys into coverage, but their quarterback played really well. He’s underrated, and he’s really quick.”
Panthers quarterback Caiden Tanner finished the night 24-of-32 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He added 11 rushes for 37 yards and another touchdown.
Model opened its first home playoff game since 2015 on a high note, forcing Union County into a three-and-out on the first drive of the game. The Devils then took over on its own 45 yard line and marched 55 yards in seven plays, taking a lead when junior quarterback Jake Sanders dove in the end zone from one yard out for a touchdown. Daniel Veillon’s PAT gave the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead just five minutes into the game.
However, Union County went on a methodical, 14-play, 76-yard drive, tying the game on a nine-yard TD pass from Tanner to Jensen Goble and a PAT by Ethan McBride.
After forcing a Model punt, the Panthers covered 73 yards in five plays, taking a 14-7 lead on a four-yard TD run by Tanner.
Gage Barnes intercepted a Sanders pass on the next Model drive, and the Panthers then capped off a seven-play, 79-yard drive in two minutes, taking a 21-7 lead on a 35-yard scoring pass from Tanner to Braylen Rader.
Model rallied late in the second quarter, flying 67 yards in 1:22, cutting the gap to 21-14 on a nine-yard TD run by Sanders.
The only score in the second half came on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tanner to Griffin Young late in the third quarter.
Despite the loss, Hunnicutt said he was optimistic about the future of the Blue Devils program.
"We talked about how you respond to adversity, and life lessons that you can learn from things like this," Hunnicutt said. "This team was a tremendous group to be around, and we’re going to miss these seniors. But we’ve got a lot of good guys coming back, and a great middle school group coming up. Some of these guys could really be special."
The playoff appearance for Model was its third in four years under Hunnicutt and the eighth in the last 11 years overall.