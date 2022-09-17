TRION - The Model Blue Devils secured one of the biggest wins in Jeff Hunnicutt's four-year tenure on Friday, upsetting previously-unbeaten Trion 31-27 in a thrilling game at Sam R. McCain Stadium.
The game-winning score came with only 51 seconds remaining on a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Sanders to wideout Keith Sprayberry, who made a diving catch at the goal line.
Sanders had a tremendous night passing the ball, finishing 17-of-26 for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
Trion (3-1) had been averaging over 49 points and 300 yards per game to start the season, but the Blue Devils defense played well enough to keep Trion in check all night.
Model (2-2) took a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter, when Daniel Veillon hit a 24-yard field goal. Trion matched that score with an Andy Ramirez field goal on its next drive, but Model seized the lead on a 50-yard touchdown run by Jermaine Campbell to make it 10-3 with 2:41 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs got a seven-yard TD run from Logan Eller right before the half to make it 10-10 at the break.
Trion then grabbed its first lead in the third quarter, turning a Model fumble into points when Toby Maddux scored on a one-yard touchdown run to make it 17-10.
But back came the Blue Devils, as they marched 68 yards on their next drive, tying the game at 17-17 on a 53-yard scoring strike from Sanders to Sprayberry.
Ramirez booted a 32-yard field goal late in the quarter to give Trion a 20-17 advantage, setting the stage for a frantic final stanza.
Sanders hit Daniel Jolly with a perfect 47-yard touchdown pass to put Model back on top 24-20 with 11:53 to play. Trion immediately responded with a 10-play, 66-yard drive that finished with a Kade Smith nine-yard TD pass to Nathan Willingham with 7:34 remaining.
Model was forced to punt on its next drive, and it looked like Trion would wind down the clock and finish off its fourth win of the year. However, the Blue Devils forced a turnover, recovering a Trion fumble with 2:30 on the clock.
Model then marched 65 yards in 1:39, completing a fourth down in the process, and the drive culminated with Sanders' TD pass to Sprayberry on third-and-five from Trion's 34.
On the Bulldogs' final desperate drive, Model forced a fourth-and-10 pass that Campbell intercepted at the 25 yard line, setting off a jubilant celebration on the Model sideline.
Model will open Region 7-AA play next week, hosting Murray County, while Trion will step into Region 7-A Division I play against Dade County on Sept. 30.