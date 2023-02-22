The Model bats delivered early runs and continued to add on for more than enough run support for the Devils' combined shutout effort on the mound in an 11-0 win in six innings at non-region rival Pepperell.
Model (3-0) got on the board in the top of the first inning with three crossing the plate with the big blow coming on a two-run double by Chance Minshew. The offense added three more in the second, including a mammoth two-run homer by Jace Armstrong and the rout was on from there.
Armstrong was strong on the mound as well, going four scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing four hits and striking out six. Minshew came in to close the door with two innings of scoreless, hitless relief as he struck out two.
"We got off to a good start at the plate, and then Jace hit that homer to give us some breathing room," said Model head coach Brandon Patch. "And we just kept finding a way to score more runs. It was up and down the order too. We had a lot of guys contribute hits and quality at-bats today. We played pretty solid defense and had good pitching. We got in a couple of jams but were able to work out of them."
The Devils added another run in the third and two each in the fifth and sixth to force the mercy rule after holding Pepperell (1-4) scoreless in the bottom of the sixth.
Minshew led the totals at the plate for Model, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Armstrong also drove in two with his blast and scored two runs, and Reece Grodeman contributed a hit, a pair of RBIs and scored two runs.
Cooper Dean came up with a multi-hit day for the Devils and had an RBI, and Hudson Latimer chipped in with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Drake Swiger had a hit and scored a run, and Brant Pace drew two walks and scored two runs from the leadoff spot.
Blake Floyd, Kaleb Davis, Ryan Ely and Hunter Godfrey each had one hit for Pepperell. The Dragons had multiple opportunities with two runners on base to cut into the Model lead but were unable to come up with a timely hit to leave them stranded.
Cade Middleton started for the Dragons and went 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits with two walks. Cooper Middleton came on in relief and pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks, and Will York tossed the final two innings as he gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit with four strikeouts and two walks.
Patch said his Devils, who won a region title last season and made a run to the elite eight, have started the schedule strong in 2023, but still have a long way to go to reach their goals.
"I like where we are, but we have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be," said Patch. "We've got a great another great senior class leading our program, and it begins and ends with that. We're blessed to have a group like that especially with as many young kids as we have playing this year. I'm proud of how far those young kids have come so early this season, but they still aren't where they want to be."
Model and Pepperell will meet again on Thursday at Model with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
In other prep baseball action from Monday:
Armuchee 10, Temple 0
The Indians remained perfect in the early season with a run-rule shortened victory in non-region play at Lakepoint.
Armuchee (4-0) scored six runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone before adding three in the fourth and one in the fifth to end the contest early.
Jack Rogers pitched a shortened complete-game shutout for the win on the mound, going five innings and giving up just one hit while striking out 11.
Offensively 10 different Indians had at least one hit and seven drove in at least one run. Blaine Ragland had two hits and two RBIs, and Luke Lively was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Marcus Harris added a triple and two RBIs, and Jaiden Bunch had a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Other contributors at the plate for Armuchee were Chandler Desanto with two hits and two runs scored, Skyler Thurston with a 3-for-4 day and Blake Mathis, Braxton Honea and Jackson Coonley with a hit and an RBI apiece. Ethan Campbell also had a hit and scored a run.
Armuchee was back on the field against Southeast Whitfield on Wednesday and will host a doubleheader against North Hall on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.