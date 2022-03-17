The Model Blue Devils put up another big number on the scoreboard to continue their unbeaten start in region play by defeating Chattooga 14-1 in five innings on Wednesday in Summerville.
The Devils (10-1, 5-0 in 7-AA) got two runs in the second inning after falling behind 1-0 in the first and then added one more in the third before breaking the game open with a nine-run fourth. They put the finishing touches on with two runs in the fifth.
Leading the offensive efforts in the victory was Jacob Brock with two hits, including a triple, to go with two RBIs. Davis Chastain also had two hits with a triple and an RBI as well as two stolen bases, and Drake Swiger had a double among two hits with an RBI and two runs scored.
Winston Cash, Landon Cantrell and Cooper Dean also finished with two hits apiece as Cash drove in two runs, Cantrell drove in one, scored two and stole two bases and Dean drove in one and scoring two. Jace Armstrong added a hit and two RBIs as well, and Brant Pace contributed a hit and an RBI.
Armstrong pitched the shortened complete game to earn the win by going five innings and allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine.
Chattooga (0-13, 0-5) got a hit and an RBI from Raeden Sumner offensively, and Brody Mobbs had a hit and a run scored as well. Aidan McGuire and Caden Wolford also each had a hit.
The two teams wrapped up the series on Thursday at Model in a game that was pushed up from Friday due to the threat of inclement weather. Model will host Southeast Whitfield for a non-region contest on Monday at 5 p.m.