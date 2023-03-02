There have been a lot of great teams in Model boys basketball history, but the 2022-23 squad now stands alone.
The Blue Devils came through with a heart-stopping victory on Wednesday in front of a raucous crowd at Woodard Gymnasium, holding on for a 62-60 win over Dodge County as a potential game-winning shot didn't fall for the visiting Indians as the final horn sounded to send Model to its first-ever final four.
Model (23-4) led by six at 47-41 at the end of the third quarter and by as many as nine early in the fourth before Dodge County clawed its way back. After a Jakenes Heard free throw gave the Devils a 62-57 lead with 11.3 seconds remaining, the Indians (23-4) drove to the other end and got a 3-pointer from Jaedon McClendon to cut the deficit to two.
On the ensuing inbound pass, Dodge County forced a turnover and called timeout with one second remaining. They then proceeded to pass it in to the corner and a 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short to send Model into full celebration mode and also into uncharted territory for the program.
"I heard last year after we lost in the elite eight from some people that it was as close as we would ever get. But I guess not because we're going to play in the final four on Saturday," said Model head coach Jacob Travis. "This is the first final four for this program, and we have had some great teams in the past since I've been here and way before I was coaching here. I want all the former players and everyone around the program to know that they are a part of this too. This is a culmination of work and evidence of guys that have worked hard for the last decade. And this year's team just carried it forward to make history. This is a big, big deal for us, and we're so proud we can do it for the Model community that supports us so well.
"But we're not done yet," added Travis. "We'll get ready for Saturday and go try to get another one."
Model will travel to Georgia College and State University on Saturday for its Class AA final four matchup against Providence Christian with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m. Providence Christian defeated Spencer 84-70 in its elite eight contest on Wednesday.
As far Wednesday's matchup at Woodard Gymnasium, Model and Dodge County went blow-for-blow for almost the entire game with the home and visiting fans waiting to react with loud applause or disdain on every play. The Devils trailed 14-11 late in the first quarter but got back-to-back 3s from Noah Travis and Jakenes Heard to close out the period and take a 17-14 advantage to the second.
The Devils went up 28-22 late in the second quarter before Heaven Carson knocked down a late 3 for Dodge County to pull his team within 28-25 going to the locker room at the half.
In the third quarter Model got hot from beyond the arc, knocking down five 3s total with three coming from Jayden Hames and two from Steve Dallas to take the 47-41 lead to the fourth. A pair of Jeremias Heard free throws gave the Devils their largest lead of the game at 51-42, but Dodge County was not going away quietly as it knocked down multiple huge shots, including 3s from Carson and McClendon to get the deficit back to two at 55-53.
Model answered by scoring the next six points to go back ahead 61-53 with Heard, Hames and Dallas all making huge free throws in that stretch. McClendon and Duke Johnson scored crucial buckets to bring the Indians back to within 61-57 with just under a minute to play to set up the final sequence.
"(Dodge County) is just so quick and athletic," said Jacob Travis. "Jeremias was good finishing around the rim and making some big free throws, and Jakenes was all over the boards tonight. But (Dodge County) kept making big shots. It was a great game back and forth. Steve and Noah, our 'crumb-snatching' guards is what we call them, handled the ball well against their pressure, and we built a big enough lead to hang on. I was proud of the way our guys found a way to win and fought."
Jeremias Heard led Model with 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter and a 4-for-4 mark at the free throw line in that final period. Hames added 15 points, including four 3s, and Jakenes Heard scored 14.
"(Dodge County) tried to come back in the fourth quarter, but we knew we had to finish it off. This is our last game here this season so we knew we had to make it special," said Jeremias Heard. "It was a crazy game. The home atmosphere that Model fans bring is great. It was unbelievable to play in a game in an atmosphere like this."
Steve Dallas scored nine for the Devils, and Noah Travis added six. Each had two 3s apiece as the team knocked down 10 total.
"I feel like we've really grown up this year. We went from people doubting us to going to the final four for the first time in Model history," said Jakenes Heard. "From the freshmen all the way up to the seniors, we all worked hard and did what we had to do. But like Kobe Bryant said, 'the job's not finished.' We're going to come back to practice tomorrow, work on getting better and get ready for Saturday. We want to keep this thing going to the state championship game."
Carson led Dodge County with 16 points. McClendon added 13 with three made 3s, and Will Jordan scored 12 with three made 3s as well. Johnson contributed nine points.