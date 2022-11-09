Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt put it very plainly this week when talking about the postseason.
"Home playoff games are a hard thing to earn," he said.
Hunnicutt, who is normally very succinct, wasn't over-simplifying the scenario he and his team are in this week, as the Blue Devils prepare to host the Union County Panthers in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs this Friday at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium. In fact, when you break down the history of Model football, Hunnicutt might actually have understated the situation.
In the 81 years of recorded football history at Model, the Blue Devils have actually only hosted a state playoff game in four previous seasons.
Four.
It seems hard to believe, but the Blue Devils have only had the lights on at the stadium for a state playoff game in 1953, 1954, 1979 and 2015. The 1953 Blue Devils beat Irwin County in the Class B championship; the 1954 team beat Thomson in the state semifinals before beating Claxton on the road in the championship game; the 1979 Devils beat Archer, Lovett and Lincoln County at home to claim the Class AA state championship; and the 2015 edition of Model football hosted Wesleyan in the first round of the AA playoffs.
Sure, there were a few region playoff games at Model in the 1950s and 1960s, but state playoff games in Shannon don't come around often.
So Hunnicutt knows how rare -- and special -- it is to play at home this Friday, after the Blue Devils earned the No. 2 seed out of region 7-AA this season.
"These seniors don't want to stop playing football," Hunnicutt said. "They understand that we are just trying to go 1-0 this week and be one of the remaining 16 teams in Class AA next week. This senior class has been with me through my four years here as head coach, and they know what we expect out of them and in return, they know what they're getting from our coaching staff."
The Blue Devils (6-4, 4-2 in 7-AA) have been one of the better teams in the Greater Rome area over the stretch run. After opening the season 0-2, Model went on the road and beat Woodland in overtime, starting a streak of six wins in its last eight games. The team earned enough points in the tiebreaker formula to earn the No. 2 seed from the region, ahead of Fannin County and North Murray.
But even with a No. 2 seed and a home game, the Blue Devils have a tough task ahead. The Union County Panthers (7-3, 3-2 in 8-AA) are no strangers to the postseason, having made the state playoffs in 9 of the past 10 years.
The 2019 Panthers reached the second round of the playoffs and finished the season 10-2 and with a No. 10 state ranking. Quarterback Caiden Tanner has put up strong numbers during the 2022 season, having amassed over 2,500 total yards and 27 touchdowns.
"Union County reminds us a lot of North Murray and Fannin County," said Hunnicutt. "They are efficient in the passing game and jump to multiple looks defensively. As a staff over the last couple of weeks, we focused a lot on our own team but threw in some of their looks that we've seen on film."
Another Floyd County football coach got a first-hand look at Union County this year. Jeremy Green's Armuchee Indians hosted the Panthers back in September.
"Coach Michael Perry does a great job at Union County. He's a tremendous offensive coach, and they do a good job attacking you with their spread formation offense," Green said. "Defensively, they are very multiple in their sets, and they can run a bunch of looks at your quarterback and offensive line, which can make it tough. They are also big along both lines of scrimmage."
Model will be able to answer with a quality offense of its own. After struggling to find it's footing through the first couple of weeks, the Blue Devils have found a rhythm offensively, finishing the season with 262 points scored, their most since 2016. Quarterback Jake Sanders has completed over 61 percent of his passes this year for over 1,200 yards, with 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Defensively, with Daniel Jolly, Dillon Silver, Brant Pace and Jeremias Heard as anchors, the Blue Devils have allowed just 175 total points, the team's second-lowest total in the last 25 years.
Model and Union County have one previous playoff meeting, when the Blue Devils traveled to Blairsville and won 50-36 in the first round back in 2014.
Regardless of the seeding or the opponent, Hunnicutt knows that the Blue Devils' focus only needs to be on how they execute once the game starts.
"Our team has been pretty even-keeled all season," he said. "We haven't played a perfect game yet, so there will always be room for growth. I just hope to see our team peaking this week, and I hope the community understands the importance of supporting these student-athletes this week."
Kickoff for Friday's playoff game at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. The winner of Friday's game will face either South Atlanta or Landmark Christian in the second round.