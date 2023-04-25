The Model Blue Devils were certainly tested on Monday afternoon, but they rose to the occasion with a strong overall performance when they needed it most to defeat North Cobb Christian and punch their ticket to the Class AA elite eight.
The Devils (15-1) got contributions from several key players to defeat the visiting Eagles 4-1 in Monday's second-round matchup at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and continue their season into the state quarterfinals for the third straight season.
Model got wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles from Ethan Ellison (6-2, 6-1) and Cooper Heard (6-2, 6-3) and followed that up with the No. 1 doubles duo of John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon winning 6-1, 6-2 and the No. 2 doubles duo of Luke Tanner and Daniel Veillon winning 6-1, 6-4.
"Ethan Ellison and Cooper Heard both played very intelligent matches. They cut down on unforced errors and were able to beat two quality opponents," said Model head coach Josh Goss. "JD and Malachi at one doubles played very well. That may be the best they have played all year. They are two senior leaders doing what it takes. It was fun to watch. Luke and Daniel at two doubles started fast but really had to show some character to win the second set. Give a lot of credit to the North Cobb Christians kids for really pushing us today."
North Cobb Christian's lone point came at No. 3 singles as Adam Kovacic defeated Orgil Adams in a back-and-forth match. Kovacic took the first set 6-1, Adams rallied to win the second set 6-3 and then Kovacic fought for an 11-9 tiebreaker advantage.
Model advances to the third round where it will host Appling County on Mondy at 11 a.m. at the Rome Downtown Courts.
In other prep tennis action on Monday:
Mount Vernon boys 3, Darlington 2
An impressive season came to a close on Monday afternoon as the Tigers were taken down in a tight second-round match at home.
Darlington (19-2) won at No. 3 singles with Felipe Selle getting the victory in two sets, and the other point came at No. 2 doubles from Aiden Parsa and Tim Valancius who won in two sets.
Mount Vernon took the other three lines, however, including winning a decisive third set at No. 1 doubles to clinch the match.
"It was a long afternoon. They battled hard, and unfortunately we didn't come out on top," said Darlington head coach Reid Owens. "Mount Vernon has a great team, and I have no doubt they'll make it deep into the playoffs.
"I'm proud of our boys for a 19-2 season and know they'll take today's loss and let it fuel them next year. We have all but one returning, and this experience and being so close will make them hungrier than ever."
While the season comes to an end for Darlington, who captured a region title a few weeks ago, Mount Vernon advances to the state quarterfinals to take on Bacon County.