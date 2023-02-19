CHATSWORTH -- Jeremias Heard's big presence was felt at a big time to help the Model Blue Devils to a big win on Friday night.
After North Murray cut the Devils' lead to five early in the fourth quarter, Model fed its junior center often after his teammates were able to break the Mountaineers' full-court press defense, and he made them pay with multiple crucial buckets to help his team pull away for a 70-53 victory to claim the Region 7-AA championship.
Heard scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the fourth for Model (20-4), including six straight after North Murray had cut the deficit to five at 53-48 to push the advantage back to double digits. The Devils never trailed by less than 12 for the rest of the contest on the Mountaineers' home court.
"We took what they gave us," said Model head coach Jacob Travis. "Our guys didn't get ruffled when they cut it back to five in the fourth quarter. They kept their composure, found a way to get it up the court against North Murray's pressure, put the ball inside to Jeremias and got lay-ups. I'm so proud of how our guys handled themselves in that fourth quarter. North Murray plays very hard, and we knew they were going to make a run. We answered it there in the fourth quarter. That was key."
"I knew I had to turn it on for my team," added Heard. "That's all it was. We had a lot of motivation tonight, and we did anything we had to do to win that region title. Now this region title is good, but we are looking at the bigger picture now. We want to win state."
Friday's region title game featured each team dealing body blows with runs back and forth. After Model opened the game with a 13-2 lead, North Murray (23-2) fought right back to cut the deficit to 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.
The Mountaineers kept the momentum rolling in the second period and led 28-25 with a few minutes left in the quarter before Model answered with a 14-2 spurt going into the locker room at the half to take a 39-30 lead.
The Devils looked as if they were going to run away with the game in the third quarter as, after North Murray hit a 3 to open the period, Model ran off 11 straight to build its biggest lead of the game to that point at 50-33. The Devils eventually led 52-37 at the end of the quarter.
"The end of the second quarter and the third quarter I thought we played well," said Travis. "We were able to have good ball reversals on offense and got what we wanted offensively. Jack (Robinson), Steven (Dallas) and Noah (Travis) handled the ball well. They all grew up for us tonight and controlled the turnovers. We knew if we could control the tempo and get North Murray to play at our pace we could have some success."
The Mountaineers refused to go away and opened the fourth on an 8-1 run to cut Model's advantage down to 53-48 before the Devils' final surge led by Heard.
After Heard's team-leading 19 points, Jayden Hames had a strong effort as well with 17, including 12 in the second half. Hames left the game in the fourth with an injury but is expected to be back for the first round of the state tournament.
Dallas added 11 for the Devils, including three big first-half 3-pointers, and Robinson scored nine big points off the bench. Jakenes Heard added eight.
"We knew they were going to test us and pressure us," said Jakenes Heard, one of Model's seniors. "But I told our guys we didn't need to rush, just keep slowly grinding and keep our composure. They pressured us well, but we kept our composure.
"This feels great," added Jakenes Heard of the region title win. "I love my guys. Everyone stepped up and played great tonight. We showed what kind of team we are."
Judson Petty had the top scoring total for North Murray with 13 points, including nine in the second half. Beau Ellis added nine, and JD Ellis scored eight. Skyler Williams, Zavon McDade and Isaiah Morrison each scored six.
The win gives Model the No. 1 seed from 7-AA for the Class AA State Tournament. The Devils will open with a first-round matchup at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. vs. Athens Academy.
"You just don't want to take it for granted, winning a region title," said Jacob Travis. "It's awesome to see this team reach this goal. We want to soak it in because it means a lot to us and means a lot to our Model community. They travel well and are really behind us like they were tonight. We're happy to get to play back at home now in the state tournament. We can save them some gas money and have another great atmosphere in our gym."
"We're ready," said Jakenes Heard about looking forward to the state tournament. "We've got to get back to practice and touch some things up. But if we play to our full potential, there isn't a team in the state that can stop us."
In the Model-Murray County girls championship game earlier on Friday:
Murray County girls 48, Model 29
CHATSWORTH -- The Lady Indians' suffocating defense never allowed Model to get in any kind of rhythm offensively as the Lady Devils suffered a loss in the region championship game at North Murray High.
Model (15-10) was held to just four points in the first quarter and five in the second quarter as Murray County (20-4) built a 26-9 halftime lead. The Lady Devils were unable to make a big enough run to get back within striking distance as Murray County continued to play stingy defense and score on the other end.
Model's top scorer in the loss was Javia Samples with 13 points. August Betz added six, and Sadie Raughton scored five. The Lady Devils were held without a 3-pointer in the loss a night after hitting several from beyond the arc in their upset win over higher-seeded Fannin County in the semifinals.
Murray County had a balanced offensive effort led by 12 points from Mattie Nuckolls. Bayleigh Winkler and Skyler Mahoney added eight apiece, and Ella Dotson scored seven.
The loss drops Model to the No. 2 seed from 7-AA for the Class AA state tournament. The Lady Devils will still host a first-round game as they welcome East Jackson to Woodard Gymnasium on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.