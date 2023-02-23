Region 7-AA champion Model was thoroughly tested in its Class AA state tournament first-round matchup vs. Athens Academy, but an explosive fourth quarter was the difference in the Devils' 76-57 win on Wednesday at Woodard Gymnasium.
Model (21-4) saw its fourth-seeded opponent battle closely for the first three quarters, including the Spartans knocking down eight 3-pointers in that span to trail the host Devils just 44-42 going to the final period. But Steve Dallas hit back-to-back 3s for Model to open the fourth, and the home team carried the momentum forward from there to outscore Athens Academy 32-15 in the period and seal the postseason win with an exclamation point.
"That's a very talented 4-seed," said Model head coach Jacob Travis of Athens Academy. "They've got some kids that can really play, and they made some really tough shots. There's not a lot you can do when they are doing that. But when the pressure showed up in the fourth quarter, our guys were able to step up and hit some shots.
"I think it's a blessing to be challenged like that in the first round. It is only going to make you better and get you ready for what is to come."
After the pair of Dallas 3s, Jakenes Heard and Jeremias Heard converted two more buckets to extend Model's opening run of the fourth quarter to 10 straight points and push the lead to 54-44. After that each time the Spartans hit a shot, Model was able to answer with one or multiple to stave off any extended comeback attempt.
A three-point play by Jakenes Heard made it 61-48 close to the midway point of the fourth, and then Jeremias Heard came through with the dagger on a powerful, two-hand dunk in transition to send the home crowd into loud celebration and crush the Spartans' hopes once and for all.
"We just needed to dance with the one that brought us," said Travis. "For us that's playing our inside game. We were able to get our high-low game going with Jakenes and Jeremias in the third quarter, and that helped our guards get some open shots to knock down in the fourth."
The Devils opened the game on a 12-1 run as it appeared it would be an easy first-round assignment for the home team. Athens Academy (16-12) quickly changed that trajectory and rallied to within 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second, the Spartans stayed right with Model even taking a brief 21-19 lead before the Devils rallied to go ahead 26-24 at the break.
Model scored the first eight points of the third as it once again looked like it was going to pull away, but Athens Academy proceeded to rally once again thanks to some tough shot-making, including four 3s to go ahead 42-40 late in the period. The Devils scored the final four points of the period to take the 44-42 advantage to the fourth.
Model had five players in double figures led by Jayden Hames' 17-point night. He scored 11 in the second half and six in the fourth quarter. Jakenes Heard added 16 with 12 of his coming in the second half.
Dallas contributed 13 points for the Devils with three makes from beyond the arc, Jeremias Heard totaled 12 and Chase Allen pitched in with 11 off the bench. Noah Travis scored seven.
"Five guys in double figures and another with seven points...that's a pretty good balance especially against such a well-coached team," said Jacob Travis. "We really didn't know how we would match up with them so we were looking to get contributions from whoever we could. We had several guys step up tonight."
Athens Academy was led by Kymel Williams with a game-high 19 points, including 14 in the second half. Justen Goudelock added 12 on four made 3s. Westbrook Adams connected for three 3s and nine points, and Isaac Rorer scored eight.
With the win, Model advances to the second round to host Washington (Atlanta) on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Devils are aiming to get to the elite eight for the second straight season with a victory in that one.