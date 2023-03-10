In my almost 15 years (woah, that's insane to type out) of covering high school sports, there are certainly specific teams that stand out in my fading memory.
There is the 2011 Calhoun High football team that made a run through the state playoffs in my first year as sports editor at the Calhoun Times and wrapped up that special season by defeating what many believed to be an unbeatable Buford team in the state championship game at the Georgia Dome thanks to a fumble forced in overtime by linebacker Hunter Knight followed by a game-winning field goal by Adam Griffith.
That was the first of three state championship wins for legendary coach Hal Lamb, and the 2014 and 2017 teams that pulled off the feat were also two great teams I had the pleasure of covering.
I also remember the 2013-14 Calhoun High boys basketball team led by head coach Vince Layson that went 26-3 and rolled all the way to the Class AA state championship game before narrowly being defeated by Greater Atlanta Christian at the Macon Centreplex.
Several more come to mind, including the 2019-20 and 2020-21 Sonoraville Lady Phoenix basketball team that were both just a couple wins shy of bringing home a state championship for head coach Stephanie Caudell and Phoenix nation. Coach Randy Steward's multiple state champion winning wrestling teams at Sonoraville are routinely thought about as well.
Recently since returning to the RN-T, I've covered some incredible teams already in a year and a half with the Model High baseball team winning its first region title in almost 50 years last spring and then going to the Class AA elite eight and the Rome High football team this past fall that claimed a region crown and then romped all the way to the Class AAAAAA final four.
I could do this all day. Long story short, I've been fortunate to cover a lot of great teams. I can now officially add the 2022-23 Model High boys basketball team to that list.
The Devils came into this season with many outsiders wondering if they could replicate the success they had in 2021-22 when they went all the way to the Class AA elite eight before narrowly falling to Woodville-Thompkins in a wild game at Woodard Gymnasium.
The doubters pointed to the fact that Model lost almost all its production at the guard position and would have a totally new cast in the backcourt. Well, those guys stepped up to say the least. And not only did the Devils get back to the elite eight, they went one step further, clinching the program's first-ever trip to the final four.
Once they got there they proved the belong too. Model went toe to toe with Providence Christian all the way to the end before losing to end the incredible postseason run last Saturday.
I had the pleasure of getting to cover this team, especially late in the season when the Devils were playing their best basketball. The doubters showed up again when Model lost a midseason game at North Murray that eventually cost it the right to host the Region 7-AA Tournament. No sweat. Model just went to Chatsworth and won the region crown on the Mountaineers' home court.
Model was tested in the first round by Athens Academy. Head coach Jacob Travis's team passed that test thanks to a huge fourth quarter.
The Devils were tested again by a solid Washington team in the second round. They passed that one too. And Dodge County proved to be very tough challenge in the elite eight. Guess what? Model came through down the stretch there too.
It seemed like no matter what was thrown at this year's Devils team, they were able to respond and thrive. I guess that has a lot to do with their two mantras. The phrase "poor hungry dog" was a common one among this Model team. And they approached every day this season, whether at practice or in games, like a poor hungry dog looking to fight for its next meal.
The other saying Coach Travis used routinely with his team was "our pets heads are not falling off." Dumb and Dumber fans will recognize that one. The point he got across many times to his players with that phrase was that when things weren't going their way or the play on the court got a little hectic or crazy, they needed to step back, calm down and know that everything was going to work itself out or in other words, their "pets heads were not falling off."
From the Heard brothers, Jakenes and Jeremias, to wing player Jayden Hames, to guards Noah Travis and Steve Dallas (or as Jacob Travis called them "our little crumb-snatchers"), to players who provided huge minutes off the bench, including Chase Allen, Jack Robinson, Joey Samples and others, everyone on this Model team did its job and more.
Jacob Travis and his coaching staff were incredible as well, making sure their team was always prepared, disciplined and confident.
I know the Devils and all of the Model community were sad when the loss last Saturday in the final four ended the team's run before the ultimate goal of a state championship. Heck, I was sad that it ended my time covering such a great group.
But state championship or not, this team was special this past season. They will always be remembered by this old sports writer and I'm sure by so many more.
I don't think this will be a one-and-done type of thing though. The Devils are built for sustained success under Coach Travis. They have a large chunk of the roster that will return for 2023-24 ready to make another memorable run. I, for one, am already looking forward to it.