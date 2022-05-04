Great pitching isn't always just mowing down the opposing lineup with little resistance. Sometimes it's making pressure pitches to get out of tough situations.
Model did just that on Wednesday afternoon as its pitchers got out of multiple jams, including three separate times where Cook left the bases loaded and another when they had second and third and one out, to rack up a pair of shutouts in their Class AA state playoff second-round sweep of the Hornets, winning by scores of 3-0 and 10-0.
The Blue Devils (27-4), who have now allowed just two runs in their four postseason games, advance to the Class AA elite eight with the victory and will host the winner of the Lovett-Swainsboro series in the next round.
On Wednesday, Model starter Davis Chastain earned the win in Game 1 as he allowed a few more baserunners than usual, giving up four hits, four walks and one hit-by-pitch, but each time he faced adversity, he overcame it with big pitches. After Cook (23-8) loaded the bases in the second inning, he proceeded to strike out three straight to get out of that frame with no damage, and then in the fourth he induced a pop-out to first for the final out of the inning to leave them loaded once again.
After the Hornets put runners on second and third with one out in the fifth, Jacob Brock came on in relief of Chastain and quickly ended the threat with a fly-out and a groundout. Two more baserunners made their way on in the seventh, but once again Brock got two straight outs, including a strikeout to end the Game 1 victory.
"My job as a closer is to come in and shut it down," said Brock. "Davis throws that 95-heat, and I come in a little bit off that but just try to throw strikes and get outs."
"I think everything works well together for us...the pitchers know they have solid defense behind them, and they don't have to strike everyone out," added Model head coach Brandon Patch. "I know our pitchers are going to compete in whatever situation they face. I love their temperament and how our whole team supports each other. It was just a fun day of baseball. It takes everyone pulling in one direction, and we got that from our boys again today like we have all season."
In all in Game 1, Chastain went 4 1/3 shutout innings to earn the win as he allowed four hits, four walks and a hit-by-pitch but struck out seven. Brock grabbed the save by tossing the final 2 2/3 innings and giving up just one hit while striking out two and walking one.
At the plate in Game 1, Chastain was 2-for-3 with a double, Jake Ashley had a solo homer in the sixth to push the lead to three runs and Drake Swiger added a hit and an RBI. Jace Armstrong, Brant Pace and Dillon Silver all had hits as well, and Brock walked and scored a run.
In Game 2, Model scored four runs in the second inning to grab the early lead thanks to an RBI single by Silver, a two-run single by Winston Cash and a sacrifice fly by Chastain.
Cook threatened once again with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the second, but just like in the first game of the day, the Devils got out of the frame with no damage. Starter Jace Armstrong got a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat.
Model's momentum was too much for the visiting Hornets following that sequence as the Devils' offense put up three more runs in the third and three in the fourth to put the game out of reach and force the mercy rule in the fifth.
Chastain pitched the shortened complete-game shutout to earn the win in Game 2 as he went five innings and allowed one hit while striking out six and walking one.
"I can't say enough about how our pitchers prepare and compete," said Patch. "Our pitching coach Hunter Chastain does a tremendous job calling the game, Jake (Ashley) is tough as nails behind the plate and our pitchers do a great job executing."
Chastain had another big effort in the leadoff spot with three hits and four RBIs. Cash added a hit and drove in three runs, and Silver had a hit and drove in a run as well. Swiger was 3-for-4 in the Game 2 win with two runs scored, and Pace also had a hit and scored two runs.
"We don't have to wait around for a big inning with our offense...we can put runs on the board at any time," said Brock. "That's crucial in big games, having good, unselfish at-bats. We've got seniors laying down bunts because we play as a team. Everyone does their job."
No matter who the opponent is, the Blue Devils will once again be at home in the elite eight. Patch said he is excited for his group to get there, but they know more is still left to be accomplished.
"This is the first time in a long time Model has been to the elite eight," said Patch. "That's just a testament to how special these kids are. They are so resilient, unselfish and get along well. I'm happy for them and happy for the Model community. We're still not satisfied though. We want to keep playing with this group as long as possible."