The Model Boys made a road trip to Truett McConnell on Saturday to open their 2021-22 season at the Truett McConnell Eastbay Showcase, and they came back with the exact kind of start they wanted.
The Blue Devils built a double-digit halftime lead, stretched it out in the third quarter and then held off a late charge to defeat Stephens County 61-52 to open the schedule by putting one in the win column.
Model (1-0) took a 33-23 lead into the locker room at the half after a solid first two quarters of action and followed that up by building the lead to as much as 14 points in the third.
Stephens County (0-4) didn't go away quietly, however, as they battled back to cut the deficit to seven in the fourth before Model made the necessary plays down the stretch to seal the win.
Dane Fisher led the scoring for the Blue Devils with 16 points along with five rebounds and four assists. Jeremias Heard was crucial to the victory too with a double-double thanks to 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Jakeness Heard ha da big day as well with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Also contributing were Joey Samples with nine points and Derion Richardson with eight points and four assists.
Model will have a few days off before their next action when they travel to Fannin County on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. to open up the Region 7-AA schedule and their region title defense.